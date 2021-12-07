The original price of this smartphone is close to 450 euros, but with this amazing offer from Amazon its cost is set close to 360 euros . This equates to a reduction of almost 100 euros. An opportunity to obtain a phone with great guarantees.

The Korean tech giant has a set of mobiles with a Guaranteed quality . While it is true that their prices are not as competitive as those of other brands, but this translates into an increase in their qualities.

The offers happen day after day in Amazon , where we can see how many mobiles see their prices considerably. To such an extent that we save a considerable amount. Proof of this is the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G , one of the best mid-range of the South Korean company and that you can get for a limited time with a discount very usable.

High end soul

When we talk about Samsung We do it from a firm that does not skimp on quality components and this Galaxy M52 5G is the perfect example. It is a smartphone that, although it does not presume in certain sections of being the best, it does have specs Noteworthy and not so much to envy the high-end.

As far as content playback is concerned, this device is up to the most demanding. First of all, because of its Infinity-O display with FHD + resolution and Super AMOLED panels in order for the visualization to be optimal. This coupled with its 120 Hz refresh rate, which provides an exaggerated fluidity, achieves a fascinating appearance. On the other hand, the use of technology Dolby Atmos audio make any video, song or game transform into a whole immersive audiovisual experience.

In terms of performance, this Samsung terminal more than meets what is expected of a mid-range of the company. Thanks to its processor Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm and its 6 GB RAM (virtually extensible) there is no application that can resist it. From image or video editing issues to playing any game, whatever the activity, no problem.

But, without a doubt, one of the most determining sections currently given the enormous number of hours we use our phone is the battery. With a 5000 mAh power you will get a autonomy of two days with high usage. Its fast charge is established within the average with 25 W, a number that could be higher, but which is not bad at all.

In addition, this Samsung Galaxy M52 5G guarantees you the possibility of enjoying the new Android 12 update. So it is a perfect option for this Christmas.