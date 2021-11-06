As we say, they are undoubtedly a perfect solution for those people who easily hit their mobiles, even if they do not intend to do so, and who have to face hostile environments for their terminal on a day-to-day basis. Are holsters they consist in turn of two pieces. One is placed at the back of the phone, protecting that entire area, and the other at the front, protecting the screen. This is the greatest value they provide us, and hence it is called a 360-degree or integral case, because it protects the front part, the screen, as well as the back.

On many occasions we have brought you a multitude of different covers for your mobile phones, among which we have found various models that adapt to their appearance and indicated for a specific use of the phone, among them are the integral ones, which are the ones that protect the most. to our phone.

So far everything is perfect, but problems come when you have to make a call, surf the Internet or perform any task that requires a mobile data connection or Wi-Fi. And is that the phone is so well protected in these cases, that we also lose part of the coverage and signal strength in the data connectivity or Wifi of the phone. This is something that you don’t realize until you wear one of these covers, and something that the manufacturer of this one does not usually warn you about. It is true that in this case the important thing is to protect the phone, but the problem is that sometimes it is not so practical to use this case. So not only do the cases have cosmetic implications, but some may affect other aspects of the phone.

It all depends on your needs

This is a problem that, as we say, is only perceived when we use the telephone. And therefore the only thing we can do when this happens is remove the mobile from the case to regain that coverage that we have lost. Therefore, the best advice that we can give you is that if you get one of these covers, be aware of whether or not there is good coverage in the place where you are going to go.

Because you may run into this problem, and you miss a call because the phone is encapsulated inside this case. And taking it out of it at the end implies more risk of the phone ending up being scratched and accidentally dropped, because we know that there are many phones that without a cover are especially elusive. So now you know, if you opt for one of these covers, keep in mind that the coverage will be affected.