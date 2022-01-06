This is an initiative in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast.

They are being an atypical Christmas. What used to be trips from here to there, this time has been limited to shelter at home, eat like pigs and play a lot as a family. These parties we have spent between board games and Magic: The Gathering And, although I understand that for others it must have been complicated, I must admit that for me it has been a real joy.

I’ve had time to rest, to play with the kids, to watch all those movies that had hung up on me and, of course, to keep messing around with addiction. Alchemy. It has certainly become my new favorite mode of Magic Arena .

Although I continue to do mine without haste but without pause to continue improving our deck and climbing positions, I did want to put a cape on the many players who are joining the game now and who need something more solid with which to climb positions in the classification.

Then I leave you Five Magic Checked Decks for what move up the Alchemy ranking be sewing and singing. I hope that both the user guide and the possibility of importing the deck to MTG Arena It is very useful for you.

A quick, deadly white mallet

Following in the wake of the past white monkey decks that we had seen in competitive standard -and that we collected in our last list with the best Magic decks-, here the thing is to snort fast and kill faster if possible.

There are no new cards from Alchemy beyond nerf to a Aspiring luminarcthat it is still just as valid, but other synergies that we thought were abandoned are sought, such as the exile of the Orosolar Sentinel to improve the Familiar of Stones which is more vital if it fits in good company.

Two great keys to the strategy of this deck. On the one hand the Airbrush Ghost that will allow us to continue slowing down the opponent’s advance where the Portable hole not be able to reach. On the other, a Reidane, goddess of the worthy, which will stop the enemy advance torpedoing some more than probable snowy lands from his deck. I leave you with the mallet.





2 Adeline, Sparkling Cathar (MID) 1

2 Elite Spellcatcher (STX) 17

2 Reidane, goddess of the worthy (KHM) 21

3 Thalia, Guardian of Thraben (VOW) 38

3 Brutal Cathar (MID) 7

3 Windwreck Phantom (ZNR) 39

4 Aspiring Luminarch (ZNR) 24

4 Orosolar Sentinel (MID) 37

4 Fearless Adversary (MID) 25

4 Bodyguard of the Fallen (KHM) 35

4 Unstone Familiar (STX) 31

2 Portable hole (AFR) 33

3 Anonymous Shelter (KHM) 255

20 Snow Plain (KHM) 277

Sideboard

1 Adeline, Sparkling Cathar (MID) 1

1 Reidane, goddess of the worthy (KHM) 21

1 Airbrush Ghost (ZNR) 39

2 Cathar Raider (MID) 10

2 Airbrush Mace (ZNR) 27

A black and white mallet as fucking as a blue one

We put aside the zombie turra that we had been eating for several weeks to shape a black and white mallet that actually smells like blue. Full control of the table to leave the opponent without options while waiting for the final twist.

A bloody deck to play and even harder to counter. The Deadly Touch of creatures like Deadly Stinger, or the puffs by Kaya, huntress of geistsThey are actually the least of it. Here we come to stop the opponent by constantly bursting his hand and table.

Hellish Grip, Deadly Dispute, Blood in the Snow, The Meathook Massacre … All focused on leaving the rival with no options on the table to Lolth and your army of spiders can do the rest. More help? Well there is the immortal Edgar, delighted boyfriend to close the circle.





2 Deadly Stinger (VOW) 112

3 Symbology Teacher (STX) 24

4 Stinking Ghast (AFR) 119

4 Bat (STX) 70

4 Edgar, Enchanted Boyfriend (VOW) 236

1 Hell Grip (MID) 107

3 Dematerializer Verse (STX) 244

4 Deadly Dispute (AFR) 94

3 Blood in the Snow (KHM) 79

3 The Meathook Massacre (MID) 112

1 Kaya, Geist Hunter (VOW) 240

4 Lolth the Spider Queen (AFR) 112

1 Field of Ruin (MID) 262

4 Radiant Elevator Path (ZNR) 259

4 Anonymous Shelter (KHM) 255

4 Chasm of the snow field (KHM) 269

5 Snow Plain (KHM) 277

6 Snowy Swamp (KHM) 281

Sideboard

2 Duress (MID) 98

1 Split the Soul (ZNR) 127

1 Environmental Science (STX) 1

1 Necrotic Vapors (STX) 78

2 Pet Show (STX) 5

1 Duress (MID) 98

2 Disabling fear (KHM) 82

2 Go blank (STX) 72

3 Graveyard Intruder (MID) 104

The classic green monkey deck in Alchemy version

There were chances of, with the arrival of Alchemy, see the classic green deck fall, which has been playing so much for a few months. Time has shown that it is still as devastating as before and that, in addition, now it comes with new friends.

The hug to Rising Pack Leader joins the arrival of Tenacious puppy and his valuable + 1 / + 1 buff with Trample and Vigilance. Next to them, a Garruk, wrath of the wilds who comes to accompany Wrenn and Seven to finish creating a devastating line of attack.

In fact, well played, it is a good substitute for Unnatural growth which falls from this variant, but otherwise all are old acquaintances with some valuable addition such as Augur of Autumn that we already took care of raising it a few weeks ago. Here it is.





2 Augur of Autumn (MID) 168

2 Rising Pack Leader (VOW) 186

3 Winter Sculptor (KHM) 193

4 Tenacious Pup (Y22) 56

4 Leader of the Werewolf Pack (AFR) 211

4 Troll of the Ancient Wilds (KHM) 185

2 A-Esika’s Carriage (KHM) 169

1 Inscription of Abundance (ZNR) 186

2 Snakeskin Veil (KHM) 194

4 Skirmish in Blizzard (KHM) 162

2 Class: Explorer (AFR) 202

2 Wrenn and Seven (MID) 208

2 Garruk, Wrath of the Wilds (Y22) 47

2 A-Anonymous Shelter (KHM) 255

2 Hydra’s Den (AFR) 259

2 Mammoth of Kazandu (ZNR) 189

20 Snowy Forest (KHM) 285

Black deck with life and blood combo

I have lost count of the times I have fallen to this deck because of one of those twists of fate that leaves me lifeless based on combos with chips. Blood and death of creatures. To piss you off like a splitting monkey yes and heading too.

If you want to be on the other side, the key is to know what you are coming for, to lose life in the hope that Witch prey to curses on the one hand, and the Voldaren’s Blood Conjurer on the other hand, save your ballot in the form of crazy cards and Blood tokens.

From there, it is time to defend the attacks of the enemy until the Agadeem’s awakening or the life combos of The Meathook Massacre do the rest. If you control your life points and the opponent’s deaths, it will not take long to see how their apparent comeback turns into disaster.





2 Voldaren’s Blood Conjurer (VOW) 137

2 Blackout curtains (VOW) 101

4 Witch prey to curses (Y22) 24

4 Stinking Ghast (AFR) 119

4 Deadly Stinger (VOW) 112

3 Hell Grip (MID) 107

4 Deadly Dispute (AFR) 94

2 Agadeem’s Awakening (ZNR) 90

3 Blood in the Snow (KHM) 79

3 The Meathook Massacre (MID) 112

4 Bloody brushstroke (Y22) 32

3 Lolth the Spider Queen (AFR) 112

2 A-Anonymous Shelter (KHM) 255

20 Snowy Swamp (KHM) 281

Sideboard

1 Crippling fear (KHM) 82

1 Break expectations (Y22) 26

1 Hell Grip (MID) 107

2 Go blank (STX) 72

2 Find Traps (AFR) 92

2 Devoured Alive (MID) 99

3 Weakening Ray (AFR) 116

3 Duress (MID) 98

Red and green wolf overdose

If playing with the green monkey starts to get bored but you don’t want to abandon your friends the wolves, watch out for this red and green combination that has been hitting the finish line for several weeks. Alchemy.

A lightning-fast deck with tons of insanely useful little critters to snort at each other. Of course, it is better to be well loaded with wild cards because the deck is full of legendary. Do not worry because each one of them is invaluable for what is to come.

You have plenty of creatures, mana, buffs and theft thanks to the special abilities of all, and for dessert a Arlinn, hope of the pack that becomes unstoppable if you know how to defend it well. One thing is clear: you will not get bored.





2 Grumpy Hermit (VOW) 162

2 irascible arsonist (vow) 181

3 Reckless Stormseeker (MID) 157

4 Tovolar, the Nefarious Lord (MID) 246

4 Rising Pack Leader (VOW) 186

4 Kessig Naturalist (MID) 231

4 Leader of the Werewolf Pack (AFR) 211

2 Snakeskin Veil (KHM) 194

3 Ice Bite (KHM) 138

3 Skirmish in Blizzard (KHM) 162

3 Class: Explorer (AFR) 202

2 Arlinn, Hope of the Pack (MID) 211

2 Valley of Landslides (MID) 266

4 Highland Forest (KHM) 261

4 Cliffside Path (ZNR) 261

4 Snow Mountain (KHM) 283

10 Snowy Forest (KHM) 285