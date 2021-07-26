Although it is not yet official and the negotiations are ongoing, many assume that George Russell will be Lewis Hamilton’s new partner in 2022, forcing Valtteri Bottas to look for other options. The pilot and his boss, Toto Wolff, have talked about this.

Toto wolff He was Valtteri Bottas’ representative before his boss at Mercedes, so the relationship between the two goes back many years. Perhaps that is why the manager of the Anglo-German team considers himself responsible for the Finn’s future and, if he finally has to leave what has been his home since 2017, the Austrian will do everything possible to find him a place in an interesting project.

“My intention is to keep my seat, because I think we make a very strong team now at Mercedes as we are”

«If we had to get to the situation where we wanted to give someone else a chance, then it is not only my relationship with him, but also my responsibility that he has a great future », has confirmed Toto Wolff in this regard.

“He deserves it. He’s been teammates with the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time and it’s not always easy to shine, but he’s fantastic. Valtteri is a great member of the team, with the right character and personality », has insisted.

Aspiring team or rallies

Valtteri Bottas He has also spoken about all this, acknowledging that he feels motivated to face other challenges, but that he is still clear that he wants to remain at Mercedes to continue opting for victories and titles.

“My intention is to keep my seat, because I think we make a very strong team now at Mercedes as we are. I know what I want and that is to stay with the team. I think it is the best chance to win races next year and fight for the title, ”emphasizes Bottas.

But the winner of nine Grands Prix is ​​aware that there is a high possibility of abandoning Mercedes and continues to see the Formula 1 as something motivating with a growing team.

Bottas vs. Russell: Mercedes will make the decision in August Read news

«It would be a completely new chapter in my career and I think the mental approach will be different, most likely he would not be fighting for the victories and the title, at least in the beginning. So it would be a new project. On the other hand, that could also be very interesting ”, admits Bottas, who also does not rule out his other great passion: rallying.

“Because I love Formula 1 and I enjoy it, I still think I have a few years ahead of me. And then never say never. I don’t know, I like rallies a lot. It’s so much fun, it always makes me smile, but actually dedicating myself to it could be quite complicated. The rally specialists are quite competitive, they have done it all their lives, “admits Bottas, knowing that it would be difficult for him to be aspiring to important results.

Will we have the definitive answer during the summer break?