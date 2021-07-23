It is uncovered! the new BMW M2 Coupé 2023 has been hunted with the radiator grille semi-uncovered. Some interesting spy photos that show the right and necessary of the new sports car, confirming the recent leaks of the front bumper. A more modern design that breaks with the typical features of the sports brand.

The front design of the new BMW M3 and M4 broke with the usual style of the sports brand for its high-performance models. The traditional double grille of vertical bars in pairs gave way to a completely new grille, narrower and more vertical and adorned with horizontal bars.

A design that will not be entirely present in other BMW sports models. The new BMW M2 Coupé 2023 it will continue in the same style advanced in the recently introduced mainstream versions. The “kidneys” become flatter and more square, counting on horizontal double bars inside. This decoration will be common in all BMW M models, a new more modern feature that you can see in these spy photos.

The grille of the new BMW M2 Coupé 2023 reveals a more modern design

The BMW M2 2023 will offer a new design on its front

One of the most decisive details that have been uncovered after a while hidden behind the typical metal mesh that allows the cooling air to pass through, fully coinciding with the leakage of the front bumper that occurred a few days ago. Despite the bulky camouflage on the bodywork, the brutality of the design is already more noticeable, with bulging wheel arches that widen generously to the most exclusive of the Series 2 Coupé.

The German brand will choose to give the future M2 a slightly differentiated personality, so that up to the shape of the headlights will also change. From behind, the drivers will also present a sportier and more aggressive style, in line with the large four exhausts that dominate the rear. The M2 2023 will also add to the modern interior, with a large curved screen occupying the dashboard.

The new G87, as it is known internally, will debut in summer 2022, go into production in December, and the first deliveries will arrive in late spring 2023. Under the hood, it will inherit the M4’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder by developing a maximum power close to 450 hp, which will move to the rear wheels through a derailleur 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic.