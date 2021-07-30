Elegant and luxurious, qualities of the Rolls-Royce Ghost that are now transformed into greater sportiness and a more aggressive touch from Mansory. The preparer has presented his latest great novelty based on the smallest model of the British firm that, of course, has also reached the mechanical part.

Only the “Black Badge” variants add a sportier touch to the Rolls-Royce models, missing something else. But the British firm is faithful to its philosophy, which understands that luxury is at odds with sportsmanship. One or the other but not both. Those of Mansory have been in charge of providing the missing aggressiveness in their latest creation.

As is usual in this tuning specialist, carbon fiber becomes the reigning material in this Rolls-Royce Ghost. The engine hood is made of the lightweight material, as are the side skirts, the front and rear spoilers positioned on the edge of the boot lid and also the aerodynamic diffuser. The suspension has been lowered and is now closer to the asphalt, despite wearing some imposing 22 inch alloy wheels. Even the large vertical chrome grille has been provided with filaments of LED lights that add a more special and striking touch to the front.

Of course, with a color to be chosen by the client and that it is activated when you want it through a button, a system independent of the lighting of the model. The exterior decoration is completed with a new line that runs along the entire side, from the headlight to the taillights painted in gold. The same finish as the middle of the grill. The chrome edges of the glass, chrome-plated on the series model, have now been bathed in black.

On the inside, Mansory has also made his mark, albeit to a much lesser extent. In fact, the only novelty is the sports steering wheel, wrapped in orange leather and with black painted spokes. The preparer also offers bags tailored to the bench for the individual seats which, in reality, is a refrigerator capable of lowering the temperature by up to 25º compared to the outside.

The Mansory Rolls-Royce Ghost also offers higher performance. The powerful 6.75-liter V12 biturbo petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 571 hp and 850 Nm of torque, has a reprogrammed control unit, as well as a new sports exhaust system and turbochargers with higher boost pressure. Solutions that have raised performance to 720 hp and 1,020 Nm. The result is an acceleration from zero to 100 km / h more dazzling: 4.8 seconds for the series model is reduced to 4.4 seconds.