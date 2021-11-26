Black Friday is a good opportunity to buy those high-cost sports accessories at a very low price. One of the favorite products of the week is smartwatches and there are many brands and types that offer different features.

The Amazfit GTS is a 1.65 “touchscreen model with a square design and available in multiple colors that encompasses a multitude of sporting options.





Amazfit GTS Smartwatch Fitness tracker with a multitude of physical activity profiles and embedded GPS, 5 ATM water resistance (Black)

Now you can take this watch with a discounted price at Amazon of 69.50 euros (instead of 129.99 euros). It controls aspects such as calorie burning, effort during workouts, heart rate and cardiovascular fitness.

You can customize the notifications of app and social networks so that they reach your watch in addition to allowing you to record more than 12 sports disciplines different.

The battery lasts up to 14 days on a single charge and you can submerge it up to 50m deep so water won’t be a problem.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Amazon

