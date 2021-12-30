It is already in theaters after many delays for multiple reasons King’s Man: The First Mission and this is what it seemed to us.

King’s Man: The First Mission is the prequel to Kingsman: Secret Service, adaptation of the comic book series The secret service Created by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, it is already in theaters, in it we are transported to the beginnings of the British intelligence agency whose secret agents adopt codenames of the knights of the King Arthur round table, and we will know their explanation of why what.

History as we say takes us back to the year 1914, following a group made up of the worst tyrants and the most evil criminal minds in history whose plans are aimed at unleashing what we know as the First World War, an event that will annihilate millions of human beings and will change the course of history forever. Yet one man will rise up and wage a battle against time to stop them. In The King’s Man: The First Mission, We discover the origins of the first independent intelligence agency.

The King’s Man: The First Mission, is directed by Matthew Vaughn (responsible for the first two films, X-men: First Class), and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling serve as producers, and Mark Millar, Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Claudia Vaughn and Ralph Fiennes serve as executive producers. The King’s Man: The First Mission, is based on the comic series The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons. The story is by Matthew Vaughn and the script is by Matthew Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek.

The beginnings of the great war

The film in the first place mixes real events of history with fiction, revealing the murder of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife Sofía Chotek, in Sarajevo, an event that triggered in the First World War. Ralph Fiennes plays the Duke of Oxford, who after the death of his wife vows to protect the world and collaborates with the British crown on intelligence missions, first tries to unsuccessfully stop the explosion of the first great war and then stop it.

This installment of the Kingsman is much more serious than the two previous films, which however, thanks to Vaughn’s direction, maintains its visual aesthetic. Ralph Fiennes is superb as always, although if it is necessary to highlight the interpretation of one of the members of the cast, that would be, Rhys Ifans, who is incredible as Grigori Rasputin, the Russian mystic who was very influential in the last days of the Romanov dynasty.

As for the action, it is entertaining and intersperses warlike moments with a more classic spy story and without the modern gadgets of the typical spy movies like 007, or its two previous installments, which are already being developed today.

If you have to get a but it is that it is predictable, the main villain although he remains hidden throughout the film, in the end uses a resource as spent as hiding his face so that the viewer does not recognize him in the characters who have already appeared, as well as some events that are seen coming. Also, the fact of following some events that happened in reality lets you know what the outcome will be, which makes you miss the surprise factor at the end of the film, or a twist of the style. Damn bastards.

In short a The King’s man: The First Mission, fans of the franchise will like that they will discover the beginnings of the agency, and some Easter eggs such as the mention of the Whiskey Statesman (the distillery that runs the independent intelligence agency in the United States in this universe); and leaves its ending open for a sequel, so we’re likely to see more adventures of the Duke of Oxford aka Arthur and his knights.