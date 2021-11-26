Netflix has found a new gold mine with its Korean series. After the overwhelming success of ‘The Squid Game’, the platform has once again savored the honeys of success with ‘Rumbo al infierno’ and before the end of the year it wants to do it again with ‘Sea of ​​Tranquility’, of which we can already see its trailer full of suspense in space.

Suspense in space

‘Sea of ​​tranquility’ places us in a future in which the Earth has suffered a process of desertification. In this context, a scientific mission is heading to a lunar station to recover some mysterious samples. The problem is that an accident occurred there that ended the lives of everyone present, including the sister of one of the members of the expedition …

The eight-episode series is based on a 2014 short film written and directed by Choi Hang-yong, who is also in charge of the staging of this adaptation for Netflix, while this time the writing is in charge of Park eun-kyo, who was already in charge of the script for the excellent movie ‘Mother’.





The cast of ‘Sea of ​​tranquility’ is led by Gong Yoo, whom we already saw in ‘The Squid Game’, the mysterious recruiter for the macabre competition was brought to life, Bae Doona, Lee Joon, Heo Sung-tae, and Lee Moo-saeng.

The premiere of ‘Sea of ​​tranquility’ is scheduled for the next Dec. 24.