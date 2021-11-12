The auction for the world’s first USB-C iPhone has now ended.

A week ago we were talking about the world’s first iPhone with USB-C connection. An engineer had managed to modify an iPhone X Apple to replace the Lightning connection with a USB-C port. After showing the process, he decided put the iPhone X with USB-C on sale on eBay, and people went completely crazy for him.

The idea could not have been better since the final bid has been closed at $ 86,001, an amount that is sure to pay off all the effort to create this completely unique iPhone. 116 offers were made for the modified iPhone X by Ken Pillonel, who will receive a good amount of money.

Crazy about the first iPhone with USB-C

The auction got underway on November 1, rising rapidly from $ 1,625 to $ 14,800, and shortly thereafter came a huge offer of $ 30,000. The extravagant deals continued through November 4, reaching $ 85,000, even appearing fake offers for 1 million dollarsHowever, from there they did not rise much, just $ 1,001.

The new owner of the phone has ensured that it has been done with a “true collector’s item for any Apple fanboy”. Although it is a device that you will not be able to restore, update or erase, you have even agreed not to use it as your daily phone and not to modify any of the internal elements. He also received a 30 minute call with the creator to ask any questions.

The reasons why the iPhone will end up succumbing to USB-C

We don’t know if Ken Pillonel will make more iPhones with USB-C like this one, If you sell each one for $ 80,000, it will surely be profitable for you., no matter how long and hard it takes. After all, he only did it as a hobby, which has now earned him a lot of money.

