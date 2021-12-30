As many of you already know, weeks before the launch of the new Call of Duty Vanguard, great and reliable leakers like Tom Henderson, revealed the first details and the name of Call of Duty 2022, which would be called Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, being a direct follow-up to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019, something that many expected it to be. But without a doubt, what no one expected is that at the end of 2021 the alleged first images of Call of Duty 2023, which would be a new Balck Ops.

Although several rumors already indicated a while ago that in 2023 there would be a new Call of Duty Black Ops, none of us expected to see images of a possible alpha version so soon. Obviously these images that you are going to see below have not been confirmed to be 100% from an early version of the game, but the reliable Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope He has shared them with everyone through Twitter, which makes us understand that they could be the new Call of Duty 2023.

The first images of Call of Duty 2023 would have been leaked, which would be a new Black Ops

Some of the images show us the design of the initial user interface, as well as the standard modes typical of a Call of Duty, such as Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies. We can also see that the working title is Black Ops T10, a standard code that has already been used by Treyarch before, as Black Ops 3 was ‘T8’ and Black Ops Cold War was ‘T9’. As you already know, from SomosXbox we will keep you informed with any news in this regard.