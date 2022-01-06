During yesterday afternoon, Behavior Interactive shared a publication where it announced some of the news that would soon come to the title. As we discussed this afternoon, one of the most important novelties will reside in the points for ranking up, which will increase compared to what has been seen so far.

However, another of the big changes that have been announced is that Dead by Daylight will remove a controversial skin from the title. Specifically, the controversy has arisen with the cosmetics for the head of “The Cannibal”, in which players could obtain skins for Leatherface, and which will begin to be withdrawn by part of the studio.

This measure will be carried out due to the controversy and harassment that it has generated, and although it has not gone into details, it is said that these masks have been used «As a tool to spread hatred». However, the community is aware of the harassment that the people of Behavior refer to.

Fans of the title have addressed the issues with these cosmetics before, such as with Caludette’s Smartface mask for Leatherface known as a ‘black face’ form. Therefore, the fact that Dead by Daylight will remove a controversial skin it will be a source of joy for many players of the title.

Although these items will be removed, it is important to note that Dead by Daylight players will not be affected in any way by this decision, beyond the removal of the skins itself.