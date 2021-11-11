Far Cry 6 confirms release date and first details of Vaas Insanity, a DLC with Vaas Montenegro as the protagonist

Ubisoft announced the release date of Vaas Insanity, the first DLC for Far Cry 6 that proposes us to control the charismatic villain played by Michael Mando.

The news came from the actor’s hand, who published on his official account of Twitter that “He’s back! #VaasInsanity will be available worldwide on November 16 as part of Far Cry 6. “ The first image of the expansion shows the iconic villain staring straight ahead with a smile and two silhouettes of himself ejected from his head.

Who is Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3?

The name “Insanity” or “Locura” in Spanish comes from one of the most memorable moments of the saga Far cry. Within the framework of E3 2011, Ubisoft presented Far cry 3 with a scene in which Vaas Montenegro, the villain of the video game, appeared before the protagonist with a monologue on the definition of insanity.

“It’s doing the exact same shit over and over and hoping something changes.” He said. Later, he threw the protagonist into an abyss, but he managed to survive, until at the end of the gameplay he met the villain again, who once again intercepted him: “Did I already tell you the meaning of madness?”

Vaas Insanity will launch on November 16 as part of the Annual Pass Far Cry 6 which includes two other DLCs related to the villains of Far Cry 4 and 5, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed respectively. For now, we know that the expansions will be set in “Twisted worlds within the minds of each character with locations from Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5.” Development seems to be focused on survival. “Every time you die, you will start from scratch and you will have to use the knowledge that you have already acquired to continue entering the villain’s pisque” said Ubisoft. Each villain will be played by the original actors, in this case, Vaas Montenegro has the voice and acting of Michael Mando, who worked as a villain in Breaking Bad.

