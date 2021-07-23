The first units of the NIO ES8 have already been shipped to Europe. The very interesting Chinese electric SUV loaded with technology has begun its assault on the European market. A landing that has started through Norway. The first deliveries of the ES8 will take place in September.

NIO is one of the leading Chinese brands in the field of electric mobility. One of the crown jewels of the powerful Chinese automotive industry that is capable of rivaling real giants such as Tesla. The company has launched an ambitious global expansion plan. A roadmap that inevitably passes through Europe. NIO has already started its activity in the European field. And more specifically in Norway.

The choice of the Norwegian market to launch its landing is not accidental and it makes all the sense in the world, since it is one of the countries of the Old Continent where the electric vehicle has a greater market share. Now, NIO has officially announced that the first copies of its popular electric SUV are already on their way to Europe.

The NIO ES8 has set course for Europe. The first deliveries will be made in September

The first units of the NIO ES8 are on their way to Europe



The first batch of NIO ES8 units, the only model that currently makes up NIO’s European range, has started its long journey. The units have departed from the port of Waigaoqiao in Shanghai (China) and will travel directly to Norway. Shipment occurs shortly after the ES8 received European approval for commercialization. The ES8 units coming to Europe are produced in a facility located in Hefei.

NIO points out that the ordering of the ES8 in Norway as well as the first deliveries will foreseeably take place in the month of September. Till the date NIO claims to have received more than 650 applications to get this model.

In addition to marketing this model, the brand will launch a series of parallel services to offer its customers a complete experience. The so-called NIO House will be enabled, there will also be service and delivery centers, the recharge system, exchange and updates, as well as the NIO and NIO Life application. NIO’s service and collection center in Norway will be located in Oslo, the country’s capital. The opening of facilities in four other Norwegian cities is also on the agenda.

The ES8 electric SUV is made in China. More specifically in a Hefei facility

The NIO sales in China are on the rise. Between the months of January and June 2021, 41,956 units were counted, which represents 96% of the total registrations obtained in 2020.