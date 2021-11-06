That this mobile is the most powerful of 2022 is something that we can boast of a model that is destined to be the most prominent among gaming. But it is that today we have known the first details of the new generation of this range, the Black shark 5 . And it is not that it will have the most powerful processor of the coming months, but this information already indicates that it will mount the most powerful Qualcomm processor of all 2021 and a key component that will boost performance.

Gaming mobiles, designed to play with the maximum possible power, have gradually gained a niche in the market, and in fact there is a model that is the benchmark in this segment, and it is a brand closely linked with Xiaomi .

And it is that a well-known leaker in China has revealed the processor that this phone will have will be the Snapdragon 898, as expected, and that next to him an SSD storage will arrive NVME ultra fast that will be the one that allows you to mark historical maximums in performance tests such as AnTuTu. This SSD storage, like the one used by laptops and many desktops, for example. If we take into account that the Black Shark 4S Pro has improved its results by 55% with those SSDs, we can think that the fifth generation of this phone will become the most powerful mobile of 2022 with that extra power provided by the new storage.

What else do we expect from him?

In addition to this information, which is undoubtedly the main novelty that this phone will offer us, there are other details that are already being considered on its technical sheet. The first thing is that it is expected to have a 120W ultra fast charge that will charge the phone in just 15 minutes, as we have already seen in the Redmi Note 11 Pro, or even in the BlackShark 4S Pro itself. The ideal would be to reach the 200W, but it is unlikely. The big question is whether the screen will once again mark a ceiling in terms of refresh rate, since so far its predecessors have reached 144hz.

The question is whether we will finally see a 166Hz display on a mobile like this, which precisely boasts the best possible visual experience, this being a key factor. The resolution of your screen is hopefully not growing, but it would not hurt if it had at least a QHD + or 2K. Be that as it may, if these details come true, we will be facing the most powerful mobile of 2022 in terms of power and graphics performance.