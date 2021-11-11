The different manufacturers of high-end processors finalize their next releases, because so far we have only seen the Apple A15 Bionic arrive for the new season. So we have Qualcomm already preparing its Hawaii Summit in early December, and Samsung doing the same to announce the arrival of the future Samsung Exynos 2200.

The next processor of the South Korean factory has been leaving us some clues about what it will be like inside for some time, but now some data has been leaked more than seem to indicate that we will have a remarkable power jump aboard it. Nothing official, of course, because for that we will have to wait for Samsung itself to present it.

A big leap from the Exynos 2100 and the Snapdragon 888

According to the leaker @FrontTron on Twitter, the data it provides about the future Samsung Exynos 2200 would be official, although the brand has not confirmed it publicly anywhere. So we are going to take this information with some caution as it could be incorrect data. As always, the brand is what gives the stamp of authenticity to the data when the time comes.

Account @FrontTron that has official benchmarks of the Samsung Exynos 2200 in his hand, although he only refers to 3DMark, so we do not know if there is more data to be able to take to our mouths in the future. What makes it clear is that we will have a sensible growth compared to the data obtained by the Exynos 2100. Specifically, the filter talks about a 17-20% increase in sustained performance and with peaks of between 31% and 34%.

This would be achieved thanks to the AMD graphic stitched to the processor, a graphic with RDNA 2 technology that was already announced in the previous months and would arrive with the Exynos 2200. But also, the leaker seems to confirm, always unofficially, that in the Exynos 2200 we will see finally reach the new ARMv9 architecture. @FrontTron also talks about a substantial improvement over the Adreno 660 in the Snapdragon 888, which recently became Plus, although it does not provide any figures here.

Thus, we are increasingly eager to see what Samsung has done with the future Exynos 2200, the processor that, if nothing changes, should power the next Samsung Galaxy S22 early next year. There is no doubt that the battle will be tough in this new generation of processors for Android that is coming.

Via | Gizmochina