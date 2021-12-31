This is one of the most anticipated chips of the year because its two managers are leaders in their market. On the one hand we have Samsung , one of the largest chip manufacturers in the mobile market, and on the other we have AMD, a leader in graphics cards.

After the presentation of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 a few weeks ago, what we need to know is the performance of the expected Exynos 2200, the new Samsung chip that it has developed together with AMD.

This SoC has been in development for several months, going from being a rumor to a real product after the announcement that left us showing off features such as Raytracing.

And expectations have not stopped growing in this time, especially pushed by the Mediatek Dimensity 9000, the top of the range of the Taiwanese company, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, both chips that come to lead the market in this 2022 that is already entering.

#PlaytimeIsOver. The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2. January 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0H2MeVUbeS – Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 30, 2021

For this reason, Samsung not only has the pressure that its Exynos 2200 has to be as powerful as the competition but more (at least in graphics) but they also have to launch it as soon as possible so as not to stay out of date in the coming months.

And luckily for your investors Samsung has announced that it will introduce its next smartphone SoC on January 11 And it has confirmed what was suspected: the new chipset will feature a GPU based on AM’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture.

Which, for those who do not know this architecture, is known to be the one that gives life to the next generation graphics of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 (in addition to the RX 6000 series graphics cards from AMD).

Yes indeed, Let’s not expect the graphics to take an unimaginable leap from one generation to the next, but it is likely to allow for some improvements along with any other updates Samsung has up its sleeve for its latest flagship chip.



As the successor to the Exynos 2100 from 2021, The Exynos 2200 should bring Samsung’s most powerful phones to life this coming year, including the alleged Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra.

However, as is often the case, it is likely that during 2022 we will see Samsung’s flagships mount both the company’s Exynos and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon, for purely economic reasons. It will be necessary to see which SoC is the one that wins in this generation.