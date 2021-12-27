In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The quality of Samsung mobiles is beyond doubt, especially in the high-end range. This premium mobile has a minimum price on Amazon .

A Samsung mobile is always a prestigious gift, because it is a brand with high quality products. Especially with their top-of-the-range mobiles, which have the best hardware.

The smartphone Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with 6 GB of RAM and 120 Hz screen drops in price just 479 euros, its lowest price as recorded by Keepa on Amazon.

It is a mobile with state-of-the-art hardware such as the aforementioned 120 Hz screen, WiFi 6 or the 5G connection, to make the most of the Internet connection, both at home and on the street.

The new Samsung S20 has a 120 Hz screen, as well as 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity, so it adds seamless connectivity to its well-known features.

Owns a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FullHD + display and 120 Hz refresh rate, ideal for watching series and movies, playing video games or using apps without straining your eyes.

Mount a processor 7 nanometer Exynos 990, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage, enough for everything you need.

The cameras section is very complete: it accumulates 3 sensors at the rear with 12 Mpx for the main camera, 8 Mpx for the telephoto sensor and 12 MPx for the ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The selfie camera does not disappoint, with a 32 MP sensor with a wide angle, for taking panoramas or group selfies.

As we have mentioned, it has a 5F connection, WiFi 6, NFC, and stereo speakers.

Finally we have a 4,500 mAh battery with 25 W fast charging, 15 W fast wireless charging and 4.5 W reverse charging, to use the mobile as a charger for other devices.

You have more information in the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review.

