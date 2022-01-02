In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

As always when there is a new Pokémon game, the expectation is maximum. In addition, the title that is to arrive in a few weeks already has a generous discount.

Good news for all the Pokemaniacs who do not miss an appointment with the new releases of this saga, and that is that if you have not yet reserved Arceus Legends for Nintendo Switch, now you can do it saving money.

The key is that Amazon has on offer Pokémon Legends Arceus in pre-sale for 46.90 euros, a price well below that set by Nintendo and Game Freak as the recommended retail price at launch.

Pokémon Legends Arceus for Nintendo Switch

Yes indeed, The shipment will be made on the same day of launch, set for next January 28, so you will have to wait, although you will do it knowing that you have saved practically 13 euros on this purchase.

Needless to say, you have to It is far from common to see offers on Nintendo Switch games, console that is characterized by maintaining very stable prices. If we also talk about one of its most important franchises such as Pokémon, rarer if possible.

One of the advantages of having a physical game and also having it at launch is that you can pass it to yourself and then share it or sell it second-hand, something that on Nintendo Switch always allows you to recover a good part of the initial investment.



If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time. Read: WhatsApp will soon solve one of the problems that most annoys users

Shipping, in addition to being for the launch, is completely free. As it costs more than 29 euros, you do not have to pay postage of any kind to anywhere in Spain. Of course, if you have an account Amazon prime you will enjoy some extra benefits, such as free games and rewards from Prime Gaming.

There are already several gameplays that we have seen of Pokémon Legends, a very particular RPG and different from everything that the franchise has been so far, to some extent a reinvention with new mechanics.

Expectations are high and that makes the discount to be applied by Amazon now even more striking just a few weeks before the premiere.