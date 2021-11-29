Keijiro Takahashi is a developer who has created Bibcam, a tool that allows you to synchronize the image captured by the cameras and the information collected by the LiDAR sensor of an iPhone. It is a proof of concept still in development, which we can consult on GitHub and is available for public download. But what’s really cool about all this is how this software interprets the world around you.

A dreamlike scenario that interprets reality in a very peculiar way. The result it’s a real pass, because we see how it interprets and recomposes in real time our reality.

What are dreams made of? There is an app for that

On a tweet shared on your profile, Takahashi shows us how an iPhone 13 Pro Max interprets the world. We see the streets of Shibuya, a neighborhood of Tokyo in Japan. A narrow alley where the stage is rebuilt as we go.

It gives the feeling that we are in a dream. Caught in a scene from the movie Origin, where the recreated world only exists until just a few meters beyond. For others, it is reminiscent of the waterfall of green characters seen on the Matrix screen.

The combination that makes this development of the LiDAR of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and its camera system is amazing. It’s a shame that we can’t enjoy this in an app downloadable from the App Store. For this, it would need some changes.

Bibcam, by itself and in its current form, is not an app that can be accepted in the App Store as it lacks functionalities. It would be enough if it had a video or photo recording mode and share it on social networks to pass the filter. So for now we have to settle for this.