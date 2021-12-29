The study does not stop in the development of games.

Remedy Entertainment is a studio known for making high-caliber games and that they have managed to dazzle millions around the world. Not for nothing, are the masterminds behind Alan Wake and Control, so that there are many who wait to see the new proposals of the study. And it seems that there would already be a project underway, which would receive the name of Vanguard.

According to what has been known recently, Remedy Entertainment reportedly agreed to a partnership with Tencent to develop and distribute a title PvE shooter in co-op, being, at least for the moment, its codename Vanguard. Notably it would be a new original IP and free.

On the other hand, The report where all this information has been known also reveals that the title would be being developed with Unreal Engine, being also a game destined for PC and consoles, although It has not been detailed which will be the platforms that receive it. However, knowing from Remedy Entertainment’s experience, it seems obvious that Everything indicates that we will see it on the Xbox family consoles.

A Remedy Entertainment title in collaboration with Tencent

It should be noted that this same report has detailed that Remedy will be in charge of developing and publishing this title all over the world except in the Asian continent., since here Tencent will be in charge of locating the game.

Yes indeed, do not expect the title to arrive in a short time, since apparently the same would be in an early stage of development, being a mere concept of what could be done during its production, although the budget will be that of a triple AAA within the Remedy Entertainment offices, in the same way that will be financed by both companies.

On the other hand, part of the agreement also establishes that Tencent will be able to develop a version for smartphones of the title, although the financing of the same will run exclusively to the responsibility of the Asian giant.

Having said all this, it must be said that no further title information given, to the point that the image that you can see on these lines is of Crossfire X, the current Remedy Entertainment project. Having said all this, it only remains to wait until we can see more information about the title, although we recommend waiting seated, since everything indicates that we will not see it until at least 2023.

