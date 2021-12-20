This issue was the focus of attention in a previous post, since it is one of the big problems of the Google Pixel . On Amazon you can find a large number of Google mobiles. But nevertheless, its price is around abysmal limits That lead us to question whether it is really worth spending such an amount of money.

This is mainly due to the possibility of enjoying the new versions of the operating system before any other phone and the fact of doing it in the purest possible way. In addition, they have at their disposal Specifications to take into account in most cases, although this is not always synonymous with quality. In fact, a sector of users affirms that Google terminals they hide a very dark side .

In a somewhat summarized way, the reason why this occurs has to do with the exclusiveness of these devices in some countries and the pronounced lack of stock. This implies that those who intend to get hold of one of them must resort yes or yes to importation. This causes that for the cost at which they can be obtained they appear much more profitable options in all sections.

Multitude of problems

The launch of the new Google Pixel 6 has generated a lot of expectation in most users, although this sentiment has begun to fade after the various experiences of some of them after buying it.

Have been reported countless complaints regarding many problems related to different areas of the phone. Some examples are the impossibility of using the fingerprint sensor, a poor fast charging with respect to the real figure and that the terminal makes automatic calls.

This is nothing new. If we go back years we will find that its predecessors also suffered a multitude of errors that crushed the personal enjoyment of Android in its essence.

Insufficient battery

The autonomy of the smartphones of the big G leaves a lot to be desired compared to the rest of the devices of other brands. Specific, the Google Pixel 3a has a greater capacity than the Pixel 4a, something that also happens in the case of the Pixel 3 XL compared to the 4 XL and that is truly illogical.

If we add to this the recent problem showing the newest of the family becomes even more complicated to think about getting one of them. Apparently, it turns out impossible to charge the terminal with a non-original cable Of the brand. In a way, it is possible that this measure was carried out for reasons related to security, but the dramatic thing here is that they do not warn anywhere about it.

Even so, the phones of this technological giant enjoy enviable benefits in some cases and the simple fact of being able to anticipate future versions of Android is a clear point in favor, although maybe not enough.