What are the demands of the delivery partners?

Among the demands that stand out most is the lack of a base salary, as well as the payment of overtime, holidays and additional payments according to environmental situations, such as in rainy conditions. In addition to additional payments when there is high demand.

Among other demands, the delivery partners are seeking greater social security, as well as compensation in the event of an accident or illness.

Although some companies have sought to provide more security options to delivery partners and driver partners, these measures are not enough to reduce the precariousness of workers.

What else are the platforms doing?

A few weeks ago, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) Beat, DiDi, Rappi and Uber committed to disseminate and promote the participation of drivers and delivery users in the pilot test for the voluntary incorporation into the Mandatory Social Security Regime of freelancers, while DiDi has launched rewards programs that want to promote safety among platform partners.

Although Expansión sought the positions of Didi Food, Rappi and Uber Eats, only the last one gave a statement regarding the strike that was organized by the delivery partners.

“At Uber and Uber Eats we work tirelessly for the thousands of Mexican men and women who choose our apps to be self-employed. They are the heart of our business model, so every day we strive to offer them economic opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship that make it easier for them to meet their goals, ”said María Fernanda Reséndiz, Communications Manager at Uber.

And he emphasized the policies that have been encouraged on the platform, such as its protection insurance, in alliance with Axa Seguros and various unions such as the one made with the Red Cross, which seeks to prevent accidents between delivery partners who travel by motorcycle .

In the case of Rappi, the company has sought to approach the associations and seek to open a dialogue where problems can be resolved among the community of delivery partners.