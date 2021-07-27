Since Epic Games announced the new version of its Unreal Engine, players are looking forward to seeing the first projects that arrive on our consoles to squeeze out the next generation hardware. For now, there are several studios that are working with Unreal Engine 5, such as The Coalition.

In recent weeks, the studio has been sharing images that it has made under the Epic Games engine, offering an impressive result in which the use of some of its new technologies could be appreciated. Now, The Coalition shows their first demos on Unreal Engine 5.

As we can see in the video that is just above these lines, the first of the demos that The Coalition has shared using Unreal Engine 5 corresponds to the first of the images that the study shared a few weeks ago.

The video shows in depth the use of Lumen and Nanite, with fantastic lighting behavior and featuring over 100 million triangles. In addition, it seems that the demo runs in real time on Xbox Series X, which allows us to get an idea of ​​what the games that are developed under this new engine will look like.

For now we do not know when the next work of The Coalition will arrive, but if we listen to the words of the study, it seems that we will still have to wait a long time to see their first game developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles, since they were now in a period of adaptation to Unreal Engine 5.