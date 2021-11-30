It is a very recurrent breakfast in many homes. There are of all types, of all brands and of all flavors so if, in addition to tasting cereals, we want to eat healthy, we must be careful.
Cereals provide vitamins, minerals, fiber, carbohydrates and some proteins. In addition, if they are comprehensive, they reduce the risk of suffering from various chronic conditions such as ecardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, or type 2 diabetes.
Of course, these are the cereals that are not at all healthy:
- Those cereals that have colorants or that are enriched with sugar
- The cereals accompanied by dried fruits for its high caloric content
- Cereals with chocolate or honey for its high sugar content
- Those with colors and shapes that are not cereal like rings, animals & mldr; for its large amounts of added sugars and fats
- The crunchy cereals because they contain a lot of fat
In addition, the ones with the worst nutritional score are, paradoxically, infant cereals. Despite his slogans and sermons on health and growth, two problems are hidden:
- They have more sugars, with an average content of 27% and exceeding it on many occasions
- They have lower fiber content, with values between 2-3%.