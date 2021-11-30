11/30/2021 On at 10:31 CET



It is a very recurrent breakfast in many homes. There are of all types, of all brands and of all flavors so if, in addition to tasting cereals, we want to eat healthy, we must be careful.

Cereals provide vitamins, minerals, fiber, carbohydrates and some proteins. In addition, if they are comprehensive, they reduce the risk of suffering from various chronic conditions such as ecardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, or type 2 diabetes.

Of course, these are the cereals that are not at all healthy:

Those cereals that have colorants or that are enriched with sugar

or that are enriched with The cereals accompanied by dried fruits for its high caloric content

for its high caloric content Cereals with chocolate or honey for its high sugar content

for its high sugar content Those with colors and shapes that are not cereal like rings, animals & mldr; for its large amounts of added sugars and fats

that are not cereal like rings, animals & mldr; for its large amounts of added sugars and fats The crunchy cereals because they contain a lot of fat

In addition, the ones with the worst nutritional score are, paradoxically, infant cereals. Despite his slogans and sermons on health and growth, two problems are hidden: