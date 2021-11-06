The frenetic pace of life, sometimes leaves us little time for shopping, and acquiring cut and packaged meat is a good alternative to replenish our refrigerator. However, shopping in these traditional butcher and delicatessen establishments has the advantage of offering meats and meat products made with the attention and service of great specialized professionals.

All butchers have all the necessary requirements and licenses for a quality supply and all the necessary control and security procedures, being also necessary the adequate training of their employees to provide the most professional services to customers.

For all these reasons, butcher, delicatessen, poultry and offal professionals are a reference figure for the purchase of meat.

Advantages of buying meat at the butcher shop

Having a good butcher shop on hand has many advantages, since it ensures the purchase of high quality products and appropriate cuts according to the piece. A good butcher shop is always a good option for consumers.

Today, customers need advice when preparing meat, they must have confidence in the origin and traceability of the product. A nearby butcher shop is clearly a place where you can find all of this:

They meet all hygiene requirements and standards. They have a strict selection, maintenance and control process for their products.

They offer the possibility of personally choosing the cut you want to be applied to the meat: for tacos, for a stew, minced, for stock, for the oven … The butcher prepares the meat especially for the recipe we want to make at home. The product arrives ready to cook and we save preparation time.

They guarantee a high quality meat and served by expert professionals who can advise you when choosing and preparing the meat at home.

From Carne y Salud we recommend responsible consumption, the choice of butcher products encourages this commitment. Buying at the butcher, in addition to the product you will also get expert advice. The butcher knows better than anyone the raw material of his work: its characteristics, “pairings”, cooking points and “secret” techniques to conquer the most refined tastes.