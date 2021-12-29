We cannot say that it is something unexpected but, of course, it will be historical: the Canon EOS 1Dx Mark III, professional SLR launched in 2020, it will be the last high-end DSLR from the Japanese firm that definitely will focus on developing your mirrorless systems. This has been confirmed by Fujio Mitarai, CEO of Canon, in an interview with Yomiuri Shimbun, one of the most important media in Japan.

The “professional” and “high-end” is important because some media that have echoed the news are talking about “the last SLR in the house” without more, when in the interview Mitarai seems refer specifically to the professional field, where the house has already taken a first step towards the change of system with the EOS R3.





In fact, Canon’s CEO confirms that there is still a strong demand for SLR cameras for beginners and enthusiastsTherefore, their plans include continuing for the moment with the development and production of this type of camera. Certainly, it seems very impractical for Canon to “abandon” the many users who use small-size SLRs, who would find themselves orphans if the brand stopped manufacturing models of this type and who, today, would not be very clear towards which model. jump.

What Mitarai does make clear in the interview is that the needs of the market are rapidly shifting towards mirrorless cameras and that the company is adapting its strategy to this fact. Therefore, according to Mitarai, Canon will finalize the development and production of its flagship in a few years, thus ending the history of the EOS-1 family, which dates from 1989.

In addition, Mitarai talks about the advantages of the systems mirrorless, confirms that a higher performance model will be launched (that hypothetical EOS R1 we have already talked about) and that in a few years they will only produce mirrorless cameras, ending with a story dating back to 1959 when the Canonflex, its first SLR, was introduced.

Via | Canon Rumors