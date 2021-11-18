Also enjoy the best connectivity from the hand of the 5G for mobile networks and Wi-Fi 6E with the ability to navigate also at home or work without waiting. Artificial intelligence also plays a remarkable value, given that with the boost of Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology, they make this an ideal terminal to play with 20% faster graphics. This is achieved thanks to its UFS 3.1 storage configuration of 128 GB 256 and 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Qualcomm has also done its part in the sound of these high-end, with Snapdragon Sound so that in headphones or speakers we have maximum clarity. In the smartphone itself, the sound is provided by Dolby Atmos with full sound quality. But its screen does not go unnoticed and comes equipped with a 6.8 inch IPS LCD panel with FHD + resolution along with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Its cameras are another of the strengths, with a triple lens that arrives led by a 108MP ultra high resolution camera which combined with Ultra Pixel binning technology captures the maximum amount of light even at night. Another lens is 13 Mpx and behaves as ultra wide angle and macro vision depending on the situation. Finally, a 2 Mpx sensor gets more information when using the portrait.

Video recording is also important in this top-of-the-range model, with 8K resolution with the ability to record even shots at 960 frames per second to freeze time. In its front bed we have 16 Mpx, integrated into the screen through the central hole. Its battery is 5,000 mAh and it has a 33W fast charge.

It has also presented the Ready For PC brand, a technology that allows to turn the mobile into a computer, working comfortably on the big screen, moving and everything I need, even using the mobile as a webcam on the computer.

The mid-range is also renewed

The moto g series is also completed with the launch in Spain of 4 smartphones that, focused on different purposes, can be the ideal phone without paying too much.

moto g71 5G

The screen can be one of those points by which we decide on this model, its 6.4-inch OLED FHD + panel It offers a color gamut 25% larger than the competition and represents reality perfectly. As for the battery, enjoy the advantage of having TurboPower 30, charging 50% of the 5,000 mAh battery in just 30 minutes. The processor is the Snapdragon 695 that also offers 5G and that also completes the equipment with a tripel camera of up to 50 Mpx. All this together with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory.

moto g51 5G

Nobody said that you would have to spend a lot to have 5G and this model is what it focuses on, with a Snapdragon 4350 Pro chip manages to take the speed further in every way. A 6.8-inch screen also OLED and with a Full HD + resolution that will make us delve into the contents and enjoy a complete experience from the hand of 120 Hz refresh rate and 5,000 mAh battery. With a set of lenses also made up of a lens with a maximum of 50 Mpx.

moto g41

With an even lower price, this moto g41 offers a 48 Mpx triple camera with Quad Pixel technology to take advantage of its lenses, which stand out for integrating an optical image stabilizer so that our videos are perfect without depending on our pulse. The 6.4 FHD OLED display brings these types of technologies to the tightest pockets, along with a TurboPower 30 fast charge along with the same 5,000 mAh battery. With the Helio G85 processor on board and options of 4 or 6 GB of RAM with 64 or 128 GB.

moto g31

To close the circle, the cheapest model with a 6.4-inch Full HD screen and retaining OLED technology has been known. With a camera of nothing more and nothing less than 50 Mpx and an optimized battery to enjoy up to 36 hours of autonomy according to the manufacturer. The brain is the Helio G85 with accompanying 4 GB and memory of 64 or 128 GB.

Price and availability

For those interested in getting one of the new models in Spain, we will have to wait a bit of time, as the exact dates on which we will find them have not yet been revealed, although they will arrive first on the motorola.es website. Depending on the model that interests you, this is the approximate date and price for which it will arrive:

moto g200 5G: available in Spain at the end of November with a price of 449 euros in Blue.

moto g71 5G: available in Spain in January with a starting price of 299 euros in the colors Black, Green and Blue.

moto g51 5G: available in Spain at the end of November with a starting price of 229 euros in the colors Blue and Silver.

moto g41: available in Spain in January with a starting price of 269 euros in the colors Black and Gold.

moto g31: available in Spain at the end of November with a starting price of 219 euros in the colors Gray and Blue.

Moto G Power (2022) outside of Spain

In addition to the models that we have known in depth, Motorola has launched the Moto G Power 2022 only in the United States, a renewal composed of 5,000 mAh with 10W fast charge, with optional 50 Mpx camera, 6.5-inch IPS panel and 90 Hz. As the brain the Helio G37 chip, with 4G of RAM and options of 64 or 128 GB.

This will arrive in North America starting at 179 euros to change for its version of 64 GB of RAM and for 220 euros the most complete version of 128 GB.