By surprise and without any warning, Bandai Namco has announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers during this very afternoon. This new title set in one of the most famous manga and anime sagas in history seems focused on leaving aside the focus on combat that its titles tend to follow to launch into a style of play to which we are less accustomed.

Although the brief trailer that the company has shared through Twitter does not fully clarify the focus of this new title, it does teach us that we will have to collaborate with other players online with a gameplay focused on survival, in which we must stand up and survive Cell attacks.

Survive and evolve to succeed. Dragon Ball: The Breakers is a new asymmetric online multiplayer Dragon Ball game. It will arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. More info on the closed beta will be coming soon, so stay tuned!#DBTB #TheBreakers pic.twitter.com/tTMYfLE1wi – Bandai Namco Spain (@BandaiNamcoES) November 16, 2021

Among other details, Bandai Namco has confirmed that the game is set in the same universes as Dragon Ball: Xenoverse and that will arrive during the year 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC. We will have a first closed beta for PC, in which they comment that we can learn more about the title first hand.

For the rest, if you are interested in the Dragon Ball saga, you will be happy to know that Dragon Ball FighterZ was recently added to Xbox Game Pass, so everyone can enjoy one of the most praised fighting titles of the entire franchise.