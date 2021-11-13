For many of us, the world of videogames has been a part of our lives since early times, and in fact, it is an important part of our personality. We have no problem in expressing our fans and our colors openly. If you are a true “xboxer”, this lamp is an ideal purchase as a decorative option, and it costs only 12 euros right now on Amazon.

How can it be otherwise, the protagonist of this lamp is one of the most identifying elements of the Microsoft console, Being the command which has become the benchmark in the video game controller market. As is logical, being a lamp it has lighting, although it is clear that it is not intended to replace a useful light source, but rather as decorative element.

Last updated on 2021-11-11. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Xbox controller has changed slightly over the years, but we have always seen a very distinctive style that has kept the gaming experience over time. While we have seen two changes in controllers from PS3 to PS4 and then to PS5, that has not happened in terms of design with the Xbox controller. Although the best of this has always been build quality, one of the most envied qualities of PlayStation users.

And nothing better than this lamp like symbol of supremacy in the world of video games. It is the answer to the very popular PlayStation lamp that they even ended up giving away with the ColaCao. In fact, the manufacturer is the same, since it is a paladone lamp, recognized for launching a large number of merchandising products from the world of video games.

This simple lamp features lofficial Xbox license, for what you are buying a quality product, and not one that will take the buttons backwards or with a few changes so as not to be an exact copy.

The Xbox Lamp features a 9 centimeter height so it is ideal to have on a bedside table, or on a shelf. It is a great complement to use in the background in streams or simply to add passive lighting to the room when we are going to play. It is one of those Xbox offers that you should not miss. And you will only need a few AAA batteries to make it work.

By only 12 euros is an optimal purchase at a really cheap price, which will allow you to show your love both to those who visit your house and to those who stop by your live shows.

