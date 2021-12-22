The boss told him that 17 days of vacation was too many and he resigned

“My boss has just told me that 17 days of vacation are too long, that I can’t help but ten. It should be noted that since I work 7 days a week, it is only 10 continuous days of vacation. Holidays are not paid, also … One (1) like and I quit “. That paragraph of a tweet written by an employee named Luis (@Xere_Lac) on December 20, it does not stop generating reactions on the social network founded by Jack Dorsey.

The user, who does not exceed 700 followers and who has posted a handful of tweets on his profile, achieved with his comment a seldom seen record of likes (more than 106,000 until this Tuesday, December 21), of retweets (more than 2,200) and responses from people (more than 950).

My boss just told me that 17 days of vacation is too long, that I can’t help but ten. It should be noted that since I work 7 days a week, it is only 10 continuous days of vacation. Holidays are not paid, also … One (1) like and I quit. – Luis (@Xere_Lac) December 20, 2021

Some used the employee’s tweet to do catharsis.

Like Rodriguez (@un_rifle), who responded: “I work 5 days a week from 8 am to 4 pm, as a slave; Since I work with two ladies in their 40s or 50s, I can’t sit or take a break just if it’s for breakfast and I can’t wait, at least they give me an hour for lunch, but it’s like 30 minutes and if I’m late, complaints ”.

He also told about his EMO experience (@EmilOjeda): “Our boss said that we didn’t deserve Christmas dinner or Christmas bonuses, what do you think? We work until Sundays and as slaves, he pays us the fortnight on the 20th if anything and his answer is ‘there is no money, be patient’ “.

Schwanenlied (@dark_swan): “In my work a girl has not taken vacations for a year. The boss always said to take them whenever I wanted. When he finally took them, accumulated, the boss said no, personal lack, you can not go. The woman already has a ticket, reservations and everything. Some bosses are shit. “

Freddy Sánchez (@freddysanchezj): “Due to ‘pandemic’ issues, I am supposedly owing vacations for the next 2 years, as my job is responsible, so I worked day and night, I cannot discount those days and I have to wait for” goodwill ” of them to be able to go out a week. And they lowered my salary to ‘support’ the company. Supposedly everyone was lowered, but I have been the only one who has supported. Even one worker’s salary was raised. However, at the beginning of the year, they denied me any salary review ”.

In all those cases, the comments added more than 1,500 likes and many responses.

Tips and responses to the exploited employee’s tweet

There are also tips. Many. Like that of Krakas Rosa (@krakhas): “You decide how far you endure labor abuse. It is up to you, not your boss ”.

Ariana Corazón (@arissc) tells Luis: “I was afraid to ask my boss, I was dying to go to Africa and it’s only about 4 days on flights. I commented to him and he asked me ‘how many days do you need to make that trip?’ I told him: ‘at least, 3 continuous weeks’, he told me GO AND ENJOY He only put me in the condition to bring him some candy ”.

Lissett Alvarez (@Gionylis): “A boss told us that vacations were suspended, that we value that we had a job. My husband had bought tickets, he told me I’m going with or without you. I brought the letter of resignation and told him that I valued my job, but that it was easier to get another job than another husband. “

Guillermo Quijano (@quijanog): “As soon as you can, I left there friend. No organization is perfect, but a boss who has such a low record of subjective relationship at work is never going to improve. You end up paying for the toxic environment with health ”.

Hopeful messages

Luis also received encouraging messages. Like Arianna Bravo’s (@Arlibrave): “Quitting a bad job is like announcing to the universe that you’re ready for something better… even if it sounds corny. That waiting for something better to come does not work, you must release to grab. Much success!”.

Sabrina (@Sabrinargg): “How good this comment was for me. I resigned 2 weeks ago ”.