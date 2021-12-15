BMW has made the important decision to manufacture one of its most relevant SUVs in China. The BMW X5 will be produced in China by its local partner, Brilliance. The manufacturing process will begin in the first half of 2022 and will be key to boosting your sales in this important market.

The brand Bmw is determined to improve its position in a market that is already key to its global interests, China. To this end, it has made the important decision to increase the list of its models that already bear the “Made in China” seal. The next vehicle that will join these ranks will be neither more nor less than one of its most popular SUVs. The BMW X5 will be manufactured in China.

At present the X5 is manufactured at BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina facility. (U.S). Therefore, once manufactured, it is exported to Chinese territory with all that this entails. “To meet global demand for the BMW X5, we are expanding our global production capacity for the popular SUV. We will add localized production of the BMW X5 in China, for the Chinese market, “said a company spokesman.

The BMW X5 will be manufactured in China

A BMW X5 made by and for Chinese drivers

Series production of the X5 in China is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2022. The manufacturing process will be led by BMW’s joint venture with Brilliance, its local partner. And what is equally important, despite the fact that the units destined for the Chinese dealerships are manufactured in the Asian country, this decision will not affect the production volumes assigned to the Spartanburg facilities.

BMW seeks to boost its sales in China to be the premium benchmark

In the period between the months of January and October 2021 BMW sales in China have reached 557,044 units, which represents a 23.80% growth compared to the same period of the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic. BMW is currently ahead of Audi and Mercedes in the global ranking. It is one step away from closing the year as the best-selling European premium brand in China.

The BMW 5 L Series is BMW’s best-selling model in China until October. It is separated by a small distance with the BMW 3L Series. In third place appears the BMW’s most popular SUV in the Asian country, the BMW X3. At the moment the X5 is being imported to the Chinese market and until October 57,493 units were counted. Local production will be decisive to increase its presence.

BMW wants to boost X5 sales in Chinese market

Nicolas Peter, Head of Finance of the BMW Group, assured last September that he was confident that sales figures will improve significantly next year 2022. This is foreseeable once the situation caused by the shortage of semiconductors stabilizes.