in the WRC. In fact, Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä have achieved victory in six of the seven rallies held to date. And it is precisely these two pilots who have started, seventh round of the World Rally Championship. With the rain as a traveling companion,to prepare a test in which they want to continue with this streak of success that they have accumulated throughout the 2021 season.

Almost parallel to Hyundai, the formation led by Jari-Matti Latvala has started the pre-Ypres Rally test session. Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä were in charge of getting into the Toyota Yaris WRC first. The Welshman Elfyn Evans will give the witness to both to close the tests of the brand ahead of an event that seems key in the fight for the title. While Elfyn Evans needs a win to put pressure on Sébastien Ogier, the Frenchman can hit the table, all in a date in which Thierry Neuville competes at home and wants to break Toyota’s hegemony.

Thierry Neuville starts Hyundai’s test ahead of the Ypres Rally Read news

Along these lines, the performance of the Toyota Yaris WRC on tarmac has been remarkable so far this season. The Japanese firm’s World Rally Car has performed brilliantly on both dry and wet asphalt, something that has been seen in this test and during the rest of the year. In fact, Sébastien Ogier conquered Monte Carlo in changing conditions by beating Elfyn Evans. ANDhe French driver himself also won the Rally Croatia, an asphalt test with more traditional tints, again with Elfyn Evans in his wake.