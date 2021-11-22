The week of offers and discounts has arrived, where among other brands Xiaomi seems to take the house out the window. One of the first featured Black Friday deals on mobiles is the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. A smartphone that was introduced just a month ago, but has already earned the praise of many.
The model that is renewed to continue giving continuity to the Mi 11 Lite, but this time with a new processor and maintaining the essence where the lightness stands out remarkably. A mid-range smartphone that can be perfect for anyone and that wants to stand out from the fierce competition with other ace up its sleeve, its attractive and colorful design.
The price plummets
This is one of the smartphones that we can recommend the most, now also for its price, however before when it was presented for 399 euros in its 8 + 128 GB version, it was already like that. Now the price reaches 348 euros, a cost for which we would not even have to spend it twice. More than 50 euros discount from one day to the next with which Xiaomi wants to convince us and we can say that it has.
This price corresponds to the black, pink and green color. So we also have the ability to choose our favorite style, as long as we hurry up and I arrived in time to get hold of it. With an identical memory configuration that will give itself to squeeze in the new smartphone the possibilities of hardware, software and also take many photos or videos of these upcoming holidays.
Why is it unrivaled?
Among all the most important features of the renewed Xiaomi 11 Lite we find the processor, becoming a chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G with which even the most demanding games will fly. For the price at which it is now, there are no options that overshadow it with that configuration, enjoying in turn a 4,250 mAh battery that will not have problems to get up to speed, in addition to having a 33W fast charge that does of this an enviable configuration.
The screen is designed to enjoy content with 6.55 inches AMOLED, Full HD + and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Without overlooking its weight of 158 grams, with which apparently we will not carry anything in our hand and sometimes it will make us forget that we carry it with us. To surround the proposal, its triple camera of up to 64 Mpx with f / 1.8 aperture makes the photos unbeatable even at night. Also working with a 20 Mpx selfie sensor to show off.