The model that is renewed to continue giving continuity to the Mi 11 Lite, but this time with a new processor and maintaining the essence where the lightness stands out remarkably. A mid-range smartphone that can be perfect for anyone and that wants to stand out from the fierce competition with other ace up its sleeve, its attractive and colorful design.

The price plummets

This is one of the smartphones that we can recommend the most, now also for its price, however before when it was presented for 399 euros in its 8 + 128 GB version, it was already like that. Now the price reaches 348 euros, a cost for which we would not even have to spend it twice. More than 50 euros discount from one day to the next with which Xiaomi wants to convince us and we can say that it has.

This price corresponds to the black, pink and green color. So we also have the ability to choose our favorite style, as long as we hurry up and I arrived in time to get hold of it. With an identical memory configuration that will give itself to squeeze in the new smartphone the possibilities of hardware, software and also take many photos or videos of these upcoming holidays.