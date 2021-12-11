There are games whose setting goes beyond the screen. Some even manage to catch you from their first trailer. The perfect example is found in Scorn a atmospheric horror adventure in the first person widely inspired by the works of HR Giger. A nightmare that will be unleashed by the end of 2022 both on PC and Xbox consoles.

Because the latest trailer for Scorn It is -perhaps- the least gruesome, although it leaves us a really overwhelming picture with the game’s own engine, but what is really interesting is the final revelation: after endless delays and various complications, Ebb Software has dated the launch of its game for the month of October 2022. On the eve of Halloween!

For its part, the project, born as a result of a successful Kickstarter campaign, is facing the final stage of its development promising greater communication with its patrons and anticipating that there will be periodic updates in the development diary with interesting news and previews of what we can expect from the universe of Scorn and what is to come.

However, it is worth remembering that Scorn It is one of the exclusivities for Xbox consoles, although its arrival is also confirmed on PC (it even has a page on Steam), and all Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play it from launch day.

Seen in a certain way, we have not yet closed 2021 and Xbox has already started preparing the ground for Halloween next year. For now, between exclusives such as Redfall, own titles (and Bethesda) and multiplatform bombings like Elden Ring, the launch schedule of the huge Xbox ecosystem is already taking very good shape. Especially for those who are passionate about visceral action, horror and dark fantasy.