That the sandbox have evolved and improved over the last two decades is undeniable. You just have to take a look at the change that the Grand Theft Auto from its jump to 3D and with open world to the “recent” GTA V of 2013. It is true that there are more careful details in some previous chapters, such as GTA IV or within Far cry in the sequel, but in general we have experienced a greater richness in a very complete genre.

And taking advantage of the fact that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is released today, we bring you a video that shows the evolution in a seemingly insignificant detail: how the character of a vehicle comes out when the doors are locked when parking fully glued to others two cars.

Ironically, as we can see in this video from the Betaz channel, in the GTA there has been practically no evolution. From the third to the fifth in all cases the protagonist teleports outside and then cannot enter the vehicle, except in the last one, which teleports to the closest one. Delirious.

Unfortunately the teleportation resource is more common than it seems and a recent game like Cyberpunk 2077 also gives a good account of it. Of course, there are others who care about those kinds of details, starting with the first Watch Dogs, where Aiden Pearce breaks the window and comes out through that hole, as it should be.

It is curious, since on the other hand it is impossible to get back into the car. Hardly any games allow it, seeing a rather outlandish case with Mafia II. Only Saints Row allows teleportation in and outwhile the vindicable Sleeping Dogs is the most brutal when breaking the front window with a kick to leave. And the Far Cry? Until Far Cry 6 they are still the same to go out …

What will be next? Because between the limits of the map or the falls into the void, these differences between the sandbox More popular.