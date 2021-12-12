Christmas is here and we are all already infected with those catchy songs that make the holidays happy. Raise your hand who has been able to resist Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” or other Christmas carols that flood our houses or the streets of our city. From Mundo Xiaomi we must recognize that we have not been able to do it so, since we have to listen to these songs, we are going to do it in the best possible way.

Therefore, in this post we are going to show you four Xiaomi bluetooth speakers with a very affordable price with which you are going to get the best possible sound quality When it comes to listening to your favorite music and making even that boring family member who does not move from the sofa or sing, do it once and for all.

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker

And since we have talked about classic songs, well, we are going to start this small compilation with a classic product within the range of bluetooth speakers of the Asian firm. We talk about the acquaintance Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker, a device that has been on the market for a long time, but that to this day continues to surprise with the sound quality that it is capable of delivering in that tiny size.





This product has a body finished in plastic and metal, Dual 36mm drivers that deliver an output power of 6W, battery with a theoretical duration of eight hours of playback with a medium volume and, in general, a sound quality above normal considering the size of the speaker itself.

As for its price, we can continue to buy it on some websites such as Amazon with a two-year warranty and completely free shipping for about 36 euros, being one of the great alternatives that we can continue to enjoy today.

Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker – Blue

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker





Moving on to the next model that we want to recommend, we must admit that this is undoubtedly one of our favorites. We are talking about the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker, a very interesting portable bluetooth speaker given the IPX7 resistance that it is capable of offering and, above all, its 16W maximum output power.

This product incorporates inside a 2600 mAh battery capacity and up to 13 hours of continuous playback medium volume content, in addition to a very neat design covered in fabric and Bluetooth 5.0 and 3.5mm jack connectivity.

As for its price, we can find it for only 30.99 euros through the Goboo website, a very low value for a product that is able to offer us a fantastic experience without having to spend too much.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Blue

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (compact)

We move on to the next recommendation and that is none other than that of the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker in compact format, a slightly smaller version in terms of size and power compared to the previous one, but maintaining key aspects such as a finished design in fabric with a circular format and the IP67 resistance against water and dust.





Among its most notable specifications we find a 2000 mAh battery that is capable of offering a range of up to ten hours of continuous playback, dual audio for synchronization in stereo with another identical pair (This feature is also supported by the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker) and a combination of a Canadian long-fiber diaphragm and a passive radiator to deliver some pretty decent sound quality.

As for its price, we can get it for only 19.99 euros through the official Xiaomi website in Spain, so we will have a slightly lower performance than its “normal” variant, but the price is much more adjusted.

Xiaomi Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker 5.0 – Gray

My Smart Speaker

And to close with this compilation of the best Xiaomi speakers to listen to your favorite music at Christmas, we have to talk of course about the Mi Smart Speaker, a smart speaker that integrates the Google assistant and different microphones from which We can ask the speaker to reproduce that content without the need to interact with our mobile device.





It houses a dynamic driver with a size of 63.5 mm that is capable of offering a maximum power output of up to 12W in a very compact size and, in addition, from it you can control other compatible devices with the Google assistant remotely in a simple way, something to keep in mind since this is the only smart speaker on this list.

As for its price, the RRP of this device is 49.99 euros through the main Xiaomi sales channels in our country, so We will not have to pay too high a difference with respect to the other alternatives that we have shown you to be able to enjoy a “ready” speaker.