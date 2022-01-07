LG has the reign right now as far as the OLED TV market is concerned. The panels offer infinite contrasts and spectacular image quality, although the brightness level does not reach that of OLEDs. With the arrival of QD-OLEDs on the market, the new technology will have to compete with the low price that the LG WOLED panels. Now, we can get the best-selling Smart TV with OLED technology in 2021 at a minimal price.
We talk about the 55-inch LG C1. This TV has everything you need to enjoy spectacular picture quality at home. OLEDs have the advantage of offering pure blacks by being able to control each pixel independently. However, its brightness level is not as high as that of QLEDs, although even in bright situations it can enjoy quite acceptable consumption. To compensate for these brightness problems, OLEDs use a fourth white sub-pixel, hence the panels they use are called WOLED.
The best-selling OLED on the market
The LG C1 range It is positioned as the one that offers the best quality / price ratio, slightly exceeding the B1 range. The A1 is for the entry range, while the G1 is the highest range in the consumer segment, and its higher price does not compensate in terms of the benefits we receive in return.
The OLED TVs such as the C1 are ideal for gaming, as the response times in the OLED They are the fastest on the market at changing color pixels virtually instantaneously. They also have a fairly low input lag, as well as a 4K 120 Hz panel with connectivity. HDMI 2.1 in its four ports and support for ALLM and VRR (with FreeSync Premium even), so we will not have tearing whether we connect a console or if we connect a PC.
This 55-inch model features webOS 6.0 and the new LG Magic Remote, flatter and not as curved as that of 2020. The speakers have a power of 40 W, distributed in 2 speakers of 10 W, and two subwoofers of another 10 W each. Thanks to this, we have a sound with a lot of body that allows even to do without a cheap sound bar. We also have WiFi 5 and 100M Ethernet, as well as a satellite decoder and an optical port.
1,049 euros for an excellent OLED
Regarding image quality, we have a native 10-bit panel that covers 94.93% of the front of the television. Supports all standards HDR of the market, including Dolby Vision and HDR10 +.
Its price today in MediaMarkt is 1,199 euros, which must be discounted 150 euros of cashback offered by LG if we register our model on the website and follow all the steps indicated, so the final price is 1,049 euros. It is the lowest price we have seen for this model, which is gradually approaching figures below 1,000 euros. It would not be surprising if this figure fell throughout the year; especially with the arrival of the C2 and the other new LG models in spring. Meanwhile, this is the best OLED in quality / price ratio that you can buy.