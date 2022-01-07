We talk about the 55-inch LG C1. This TV has everything you need to enjoy spectacular picture quality at home. OLEDs have the advantage of offering pure blacks by being able to control each pixel independently. However, its brightness level is not as high as that of QLEDs, although even in bright situations it can enjoy quite acceptable consumption. To compensate for these brightness problems, OLEDs use a fourth white sub-pixel, hence the panels they use are called WOLED.

The best-selling OLED on the market

The LG C1 range It is positioned as the one that offers the best quality / price ratio, slightly exceeding the B1 range. The A1 is for the entry range, while the G1 is the highest range in the consumer segment, and its higher price does not compensate in terms of the benefits we receive in return.

The OLED TVs such as the C1 are ideal for gaming, as the response times in the OLED They are the fastest on the market at changing color pixels virtually instantaneously. They also have a fairly low input lag, as well as a 4K 120 Hz panel with connectivity. HDMI 2.1 in its four ports and support for ALLM and VRR (with FreeSync Premium even), so we will not have tearing whether we connect a console or if we connect a PC.