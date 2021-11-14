Many people have filed glitches with their Instagram accounts, as they have been hacked. That is why you may want to know if you are one of those affected you are thinking if change your login password on your bill. You may also have just forgotten your password. Anyway, in this article we will show you how to recover your Instagram password in case you forgot it or your account has been hacked.

Most common reasons why Instagram does not allow you to access your account

All social networks always have a security system at the time of login to your account using a Username and password. This allows you a little privacy necessary to be able to take care of all the data you have there, in this case those of Instagram.

There are several reasons why you cannot log into your Instagram account. One of them is that maybe you have broken the rules or terms of Instagram and you have been sanctioned. So you will not be able to enter your account until the sanction is withdrawn.

The other reason is that your account has been hacked or that you will forget the password or the login user. If in this case this second reason is what you are looking for a solution, here we will show you how to recover your account.

Procedure to regain access to your Instagram account if you forgot your password

Recovering your Instagram account after forgetting your login password is one of the easiest things to do. For this you just have to have some very important precautions such as having assets already on hand the phone number affiliated with your account, also your email or username so that the system is sure that it is you who is trying to change the password.

From the website

For you to recover your account from the instagram website You should not do anything special, just go to the top of the screen of this website, you have to click on Forgot your password? Then you are going to enter one of the most important data in this process, which is your user name, your email or just the phone number.

When you do, a text message will be sent to the number affiliated with your account with a link in which you will enter to make the necessary changes to your password. After you do it, you can freely enter as you did before.

From the mobile app

If you see that it is easier and faster to do this password change from the app on your phone, you are absolutely right because to do it you have to do few things. Enter Instagram, then the login screen you are going to click on forgot my password. A new window will open in which you have to enter your username, phone number affiliated with the account or the email affiliated with this same account that you want to recover.

Here you will also receive a text message with a link unique one created so that when you enter you can change your password without any problem.

How can I recover my Instagram account if it was hacked?

As this is a problem that has been occurring in a large number of Instagram accounts, it is a process that has become common. To solve it, you will enter Instagram and tap on ‘Get help’. At that point you have to choose whether you will receive the link to your email account or whether it will arrive at your phone number via text message.

The moment you receive the link, you have to do the things indicated there. When you send the request, you will receive an email through which you will verify your identity by answering the questions you receive there. After you do these steps you will be able recover your account after you change your phone number.

Is it possible to recover an account that has been permanently deleted?

When we delete an Instagram account, it is disabled for an exact month. During this time you can undo this decision without any problem, but if you already 30 days have passed since you decided to delete it and you want to get it back, we regret to tell you that this is no longer possible.

This is so because when this amount of time has elapsed all your account data are deleted from the site in which they are stored. So if you are thinking of deleting your account, don’t do it. It is better that you deactivate your account, in this way you can use it at the time that you see most indicated.

What should we keep in mind so as not to lose access to your Instagram account again?

If you don’t want to go through the moment of restore your password again of Instagram and lose access to your account you must always have your phone number and your email active. This will make it much easier for you to change your password at any time.

It is also good that you be careful on the devices you log in to, because if any of them do not belong to you someone can steal your data and hack your account. So when you log in on another phone make sure to close it and remove the automatic login details.

In any case, if you think that your Instagram account has been hacked you can do two-step verification. In this way you can make sure that only you have access to your account and not another person, so your privacy will be protected.