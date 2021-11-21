Platform: Netflix

Year : 2021

Chapters: One season, six episodes

Duration: Around 40 or 45 minutes per chapter

Thematic : War Documentaries / History / Violent

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

Rurouni Kenshin

One of the great anime classics that we can see on Netflix and one of the samurai series par excellence. Ruroni Kenshin takes us to the Japan of the Meji Era to meet the wanderer Kenshin Himura. Travel from city to city with a single purpose: wants to forget his past as a bloody murderer, as one of the most dangerous in Japan. He travels with his reverse-edged sword, seeks to be anonymous and not stay anywhere but wanders from city to city. But i know he will find a teenage girl, Kamiya Kaouru, who will invite you to stay with her as an instructor of the Kendo dojo that she has inherited from her father. But Kenshin is haunted by ghosts (and the living with a vengeance). A classic that cannot be missing from this list and that was released in 1996 but still today is an excellent option to enjoy with the family.

In addition, Kenshin has a couple of live action movies on Netflix that we can see if we want to also on the streaming platform, although they are criticized by many for not living up to the series.

Platform : Netflix

Year : nineteen ninety six

Episodes : A 94-episode season

Duration : About 23 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Samurais and action

Age : Over 13 years old

Samurai 7

A remake or reinvention in anime format of The 7 Samurai by Akira Kurosawa that we can see on Netflix. Around 26 episodes of this TV series that takes us to the village of Kanna in the distant future. The Nobuserie continually threaten the peasants of this town, samurai who are ruined because there are no wars and who must steal to survive. They steal the harvest and terrorize the peoples. But to protect them, they will decide that they will “hire” other samurai to make him face it.

Platform : Netflix

Year : 2004

Episodes : One season, 26 episodes

Duration : About 25 minutes

Thematic : Samurai, historical anime

Age : For over twelve years

Yasuke

Yasuke is an anime series available on Netflix if you are looking for cartoon samurai series. He is a boatman. A peaceful boatman with a past: he was known before as the Black Samurai and now he has left the fight behind but your peace plans They change when he must protect a girl with powers. A series based on a character that really existed and one of the best anime series that we can see today on Netflix.

Platform : Netflix

Year : 2021

Episodes : One season, six episodes

Duration : About 30 minutes per chapter

Thematic : Fantastic anime, Japanese series

Age : For people over 16 years old

The gourmet samurai

It is not a samurai series as such but a comedy that follows Takeshi, a recently retired man who will show his passion for food here. Based on an eponymous book and manga, only twelve episodes of a miniseries in which Takeshi connects “With the warrior within” trying all kinds of dishes that bring us closer to Japanese culture. A comedy, cooking and warrior miniseries by a man who knows that his retirement will dedicate him to enjoying what he loves most: culinary pleasures. Here there is no action or wars or fights but twelve episodes of twenty minutes in which the protagonist will walk through the city discovering new restaurants. In this discovery of each new restaurant, we also move back in time to find the “samurai” that Takeshi has inside.

Platform : Netflix

Year : 2017

Episodes : One season, 12 episodes

Duration : About twenty minutes for each chapter

Thematic : Based on manga / Cooking and culinary experience

Age : For over seven years

Kingdom

One of the most addictive and popular Korean series on Netflix is ​​Kingdom, a series of samurai and zombies, post-apocalyptic and vintage. A union between Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead that follows the story of the Joseon dynasty. The king has died and in Korea rumors begin about the cause of his death. A plague threatens to spoil everything that surrounds the kingdom and the crown prince will have to find a solution before the zombie apocalypse ends everything. Zombies, power, kings, queens, revenge and betrayal in a palace in which disaster worries in a plot that hooks.

Kingdom is not so much a series of samurai as it is a series of zombies that is committed to a different approach than usual: it is not the citizens who flee and seek to survive but those who command must put an end to this disaster, they have the mission to save His town. Or they will finish them off.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Chapters: Two seasons, twelve episodes

Duration : Between 45 and 60 minutes

Thematic : Zombies, Survival and Apocalypse / Korean Series

Recommended age : For people over 16 years old

