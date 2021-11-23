We are in the week of Black Friday, the one that used to appear only on Friday but that already covers the entire week that closes, and even several days of the previous week. And as the norm mandates, different products are put on offer in multiple sectors such as mobile phones, computers and others. And if, there are also offers in the world of streaming.

Below we collect the best offers on streaming platforms for this week of Black Friday, in addition to some other such as HBO Max, present since the landing of the platform in Spain. If you are looking for a better price than the usual to sign up for one of them, this may be the best time for it.

One year of Filmin for 60 euros

We started with Filmin, the Spanish platform for independent cinema and series with a catalog that does not stop growing and proposals that we will not find on other platforms. Especially when it comes to great classics. On the occasion of Black Friday, the platform offers us a reduction in the annual subscription.

From November 22 to Thursday December 2, that is, until next week, the annual subscription of Filmin happens to cost 60 euros. Almost a 30% discount on the 84 euros that it would cost us to subscribe for a year without the discount. A good discount to get a year of a platform that does not disappoint. And much less at this price because the month is 5 euros.

One year of FlixOlé for 19.99 euros

Another national platform is FlixOlé, possibly the largest container of Spanish cinema and series that we can find today. But in addition to classic Spanish titles such as El Lote or Alas de Mariposa, in FlixOlé we find films from the original RKO such as Citizen Kane. A good place to find good national cinema and great classics, which also lowers its annual price for Black Friday.

Although the monthly price of FlixOlé remains at the original 2.99 euros, we found a substantial reduction in the annual subscription. If until now we could pay 29.99 euros to get FlixOlé for a whole year, on the occasion of Black Friday this subscription goes down to 19.99 euros. 33% less. The price is maintained from November 19 to November 29, inclusive, so it also covers Cyber ​​Monday.

HBO Max for 4.49 euros per month forever

On the occasion of its arrival in Spain, the Warner and AT&T film, series and documentary platform (and which replaced the HBO that we already enjoyed here) launched a more than good promotion to guarantee us an excellent subscription price forever. At least that’s what an HBO Max claims that set a price of 4.49 euros per month forever aimed only at new customers. The price limit to take advantage of it is November 30, by the way.

It is in any case an offer for new subscribers since those who come from HBO accounts will maintain the previous price, 8.99 euros per month, being able to transfer their subscription to the annual plan that will cost 69.99 euros (5.83 euros per month if we do the prorated calculation). Thus, these 4.49 euros per month forever (as indicated by HBO Max) is an offer only for new deposits.





Subscribe to HBO Max for half price forever

The first month of Disney + for 1.99 euros

Disney decided to hit the table with its streaming platform, and on November 12 announced a large number of exclusive premieres at the ‘party’ that came to be called the Disney + Day. To celebrate, the company launched a subscription offer for new customers in which it set the price for the first month on the platform with a 75% discount on the usual price.

Although the offer is intended only for new customers, it is possible to take advantage of it if we have an existing account that is deactivated, one in which we are not currently paying the monthly subscription fee. So it is enough to reactivate it or to register again to accept this first month of Disney + for 1.99 euros.

Save 75% on Disney + Monthly Subscription

Two months of Movistar + Lite for 8 euros

In Movistar + Lite they are also on sale on the occasion of Black Friday. Let us remember that Movistar + Lite is the streaming content platform that we can hire even if we are not Movistar clients, since it works exactly the same as HBO Max, Disney + and company. And on the occasion of Black Friday, we have a subscription offer for which we paid a month and enjoyed a little more than two.

Specifically, the offer indicates that we can sign up for Movistar + Lite by paying 8 euros per month, which is what the normal subscription costs, but We will not have to pay more until February 1, 2022. So we can enjoy the remainder of November, December and January for those 8 euros. It’s not bad at all and it’s a great opportunity to test Movistar + Lite in depth. Especially now that Christmas is coming.

Three months of MUBI for 2.97 euros with Prime Video

Another one that is put on sale for Black Friday is MUBI, one of the channels that we can find in Prime Video, on Amazon. Here we will find great classics and also a lot of independent cinema and although its price is 9.99 euros per month, we can register through Prime Video to obtain a considerably more advantageous price for the first three months.

Specifically, if we have Prime Video (although we can also sign up for it on the fly) we can also get hold of three months of MUBI at a price of 0.99 euros per month. In total, 2.97 euros for the first three months of a MUBI that will later cost the same as always, 9.99 euros. An excellent opportunity to test it and see if we are interested in its contents. Who knows, it might be the right platform for us.