It is true that this one in particular does not have an energy saving function to use, but it has many options with which you will reduce considerably the device’s battery drain.

This is because many have functionalities that will provide you with a longer duration. Others will allow you to enjoy a greater gaming experience. The list of launchers that you can find is quite extensive, so here are the best you can install on your smartphone.

Some of the functions that it brings Nova Launcher are the possibility of turn off icon animations, as well as decrease its size and set the dark mode in applications. On the other hand, it also offers tools focused on improving your productivity and accessibility through multiple gestures.

Power + Launcher

This launcher is about one of the preferred options by users if you are looking to save as much battery as possible. Its design is based on the minimalism in resources and contains functionalities that monitor apps in the background.

This way, yeah Power + Launcher locating software that is running unnecessarily for a considerable amount of time will disable them. Another very useful tool is Hibernate, which allows you to temporarily disable an application.

Pixel Launcher

A case similar to the previous one that is characterized by the few resources it makes use of. The negative of Pixel Launcher is that it is only available for devices Google Pixel.

It is designed to offer the lightest experience possible, which entails a minimum energy expenditure. In addition, it has very interesting functions to personalize the device in order to achieve extreme minimalism.

Sky Launcher

It is not one of the most used by users, although that does not mean that it is not one of the best. You have at your disposal multiple ways to customize the terminal, but what stands out the most are its battery saving tools.

Sky Launcher is able to reduce the battery consumption caused by certain applications through a control Panel where you can see which apps are using the most energy and disable their execution in the background. You can also increase the performance of the phone.