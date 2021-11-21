In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon heats up the week before Black Friday with thousands of very outstanding offers, including one that leaves what is considered the best sports watch of the moment at a bargain price.

Sports watches can be your best ally for training, whether you are a professional athlete or an amateur, and it is that they provide data that is always useful to know your fitness and optimize your sessions, and increasingly cheaper.

There are models of all prices, but if what you are looking for is a top-level sports watch for triathlon or running, the offer you were expecting has it Amazon, which has lowered the Garmin Fenix ​​6X Pro to its cheapest price. Now it costs only 489 euros.



This elite sports watch has the BodyBattery function, pulse oximeter and all the running metrics you can imagine, plus dozens of sports modes, including triathlon.

Normally it moves around 600 euros, so the discount is quite considerable. It arrives on the occasion of Black Friday Week and will last about 10 days or until the units are finished, something that could perfectly happen, so if you want to buy it, you’d better hurry up.

It is a multisport watch, which includes the classic disciplines and some more, but whose main value is first in the precision of its sensors, one of the hallmarks that have made Garmin the leading brand in the sector.

On top of that, it offers advanced metrics like pace, stride length, partials, and much more. It even predicts based on your performance what your pace and time should be in the race, so you can know if you are above or below your level.

You can see all of this in your mobile app, on your watch or on your computer, something that allows you to plan workouts with the maximum information available whenever you can.

It also measures data such as VO2 Max, which serves to know the state of your cardiovascular system practically in real time. It is one of the details that makes it one of the best Garmin watches, although there are others that are obviously cheaper.

