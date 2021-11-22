The last to arrive has been Naruto, who has brought with him several of his companions such as Sasuke and Sakura. This has generated a huge expectation among users, since Masashi Kishimoto’s manga enjoys a worldwide reputation.

The popularity of the delivery of Epic games it is undoubted. Proof of this are the millions of players who continue to meet day after day in this Battle Royale that has undergone a more than drastic evolution. In fact, Fortnite is the history of video games because of the enormous collaborations that he has achieved with companies and brands of all kinds. These are some of the best.

It is one of the best-known animes and its arrival in Fortnite was a gra surprise for the players, who have not been slow to fill the networks with memes.

The Batman Who Laughs

It’s not Epic Games’ first collaboration with DC, but it’s certainly one of the most interesting. The Batman Who Laughs is a dark version from another bat universe.

In this universe Bruce Wayne is infected by the Joker’s toxin when he kills him, thus becoming the new clown and a Batman psycho and killer. Its appearance is quite terrifying and it is funny how, despite having first appeared in the comics only a few years ago, it has arrived in Fortnite so early.

J Balvin, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande …

These artists, among others, have not only had the opportunity to offer a virtual concert for Fortnite players, which is a historical event, but also a skin of each of them.

It is quite surprising how Epic Games has managed to bring together such renowned singers for their video game. A test of scope and potential of the American company.

Streamers like Ninja or TheGrefg

The presentation of the skin of the Murcian streamer was established as a milestone on the platform, as it became the most watched stream in the history of Twitch.

But he has not been the only one to obtain a custom appearance for the video game, as Ninja, known worldwide for his skills in Fortnite, also got Epic to design one exclusive skin.

PlayStation and Xbox joined

It was quite strange to see how Kratos, the mighty Greek God, began to dance with the ridiculous and fun dances of Fortnite. The surprise came for everyone when it was announced that the Master Chief of the Halo saga would also come to the title developed by Epic Games.

This is the only time in the world of video games that two characters from these companies they have crossed their paths. A fact that may seem silly, but it is one more example of the power of the company.

These are just a few of the best Fortnite collaborations since its launch, but the list would be practically endless due to the fact that it has cosmetics of a huge amount of series and films, both recent and current.