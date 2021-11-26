Black Friday 2021 has already arrived and it does so with many Apple devices on sale.

Black Friday has finally arrived, best day of the year to buy discounted Apple devices. Amazon has dozens of discounted Apple products: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, AirPods and many accessories They are on sale for a limited time. You have to take advantage of it because it will not last more than a few hours.

IPhone deals for Black Friday

This is probably the best time of year to buy a discounted iPhone, you have offers on many Apple iPhones, up to 100 euros discount.

iPhone SE for 457 euros – 32 euros discount

iPhone 12 mini for 589 euros – 100 euros discount

iPhone 12 for 767 euros – 42 euros discount

iPhone 13 mini for 759 euros – 50 euros discount

256 GB iPhone 13 for 969 euros – 60 euros discount

iPhone 13 Pro for 1,109 euros – 50 euros discount

IPad deals for Black Friday

The biggest offer this year on the iPad is found in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip, as powerful as a Mac and with more than 100 euros discount.

iPad Air for 619 euros – 30 euros discount

iPad Pro 11 inches for 819 euros – 60 euros discount

iPad Pro 12.9 inches 1,091 for euros – 108 euros discount

Mac deals for Black Friday

All the Macs released by Apple recently are on sale this Black Friday with discounts that can reach 225 euros, a madness that you have to take advantage of.

MacBook Air for 958 euros – 170 euros discount

MacBook Pro M1 for 1,254 euros – 195 euros discount

MacBook Pro 14 “M1 Pro for 2,024 euros – 225 euros discount

iMac M1 for 1,379 euros – 70 euros discount

Mac mini M1 for 732 euros – 66 euros discount

Deals on Apple Watch

Until the new Apple Watch Series 7 is available at a discount on this Black Friday, and if you want a durable stainless steel model, this is the time.

Apple Watch Series 3 for 189 euros – 40 euros discount

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) for 379 euros – 50 euros discount

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) for 429 euros – 30 euros discount

Apple Watch Series 6 for 399 euros – 60 euros discount

Steel Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) for 529 euros – 190 euros discount

AirPods Deals for Black Friday

The Apple headphones drop to record lows for this Black Friday, discounts that reach 80 euros.

AirPods 2 for 98 euros – 51 euros of concession

AirPods 3 for 179 euros – 19 euros of concession

AirPods Pro for 199 euros – 80 euros of concession

Beats Studio Buds for 119 euros – 30 euros discount

Accessories deals for Black Friday

We also have offers on many interesting accessories. MagSafe chargers and wallets, sleeves or the Apple Pencil, It is a perfect gift and they will not be so cheap again.

Apple MagSafe wallet for 46 euros – 18 euros discount

Apple MagSafe charger for 29 euros – 16 euros discount

Apple MagSafe battery for 90 euros – 18 euros discount

Apple Pencil for 79 euros – 20 euros discount

Apple Pencil 2 for 99 euros – 36 euros discount

Apple iPhone 13 case for 39 euros – 15 euros discount

