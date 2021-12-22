The best and worst drinks you can choose this Christmas Eve

During the end of the year holidays, as well as the usual diet, we usually make the mistake of paying attention to what we eat leaving aside what we drink. Therefore, we tell you what they are the best and worst drinks you can choose on this Christmas Eve.

The healthiest drinks we recommend choosing

To accompany the Christmas Eve dinner, as well as to drink and hydrate ourselves on a day-to-day basis, we recommend alternatives without sugars or alcohol inside.

Thus, among the healthiest drinks that we can choose are the water and sparkling water as well as naturally flavored waters and no added sugars, but with herbs, spices, fruits or vegetables.

Other good options will be a beer without alcohol or wine in its 0% alcohol format that can perfectly accompany the Christmas Eve dinner.

We can also go to infusions without added sugars that we can drink hot with the sweets typical of these dates or cold or with ice to consume throughout the dinner.

The less advisable options to drink this Christmas Eve

Among the most inadvisable alternatives to drink throughout the Christmas Eve dinner are: juices, sodas, and other sugary drinks as well as the alcoholic drinks.

All these drinks, and even cocktails that we can make based on them, they are sources of calories without quality nutrients for the body and can be addictive stimulating consumption and hindering the proper control of the amounts to be ingested.

These are the best and worst drinks we can choose for this Christmas Eve And that it is essential to take into account as part of the menu, if we want to take care of its quality.

