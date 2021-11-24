In December the Argentine speedruns event will be held with a great variety of games and great runs. Find out how you can see it, in this note.

Quick, hurry up and read this note, you only have 6 minutes to do it.Now you have 5:30 left, you are wasting your time! Well maybe we exaggerated, but we wanted to know what it felt like speedrunear a publication What notes do not have speedruns? Well, we would have to ask the members of Speedruns in Spanish.

Indeed, a new edition of speedruns in Argentina will take place (well, symbolically because it will be online) very soon. The event of Mars 3 It will arrive on December 10, 11 and 12 to bring us the best possible speedruns.

The Argentine Marathon of Speedruns will have its third edition in December, where we can enjoy through Twitch, the best plays of the different speedruners in the country.

The games that are accepted are very varied: from some solo runs, as well as multiplayers. In addition, games with specific runs such as the one in the Mario 64 and its star modalities, may also be present. In case you didn’t know, the world speedrun record was recently broken in Mario 64, you can see it in this note.

Speaking of games, the ones that we already know are confirmed are some very interesting titles. Among them are: Deltarune, Quake II, Sonic Adventure DX, Ori and the Blind Forest, Dark souls 3, Resident Evil 2 and many more.

As if that were not enough, this event will not only be about hurried runs (such as the 2 minutes that you have left of note). The talent shows like showcase of skill looking for the best score as well as rhythm games will also be present. And in case you don’t want to do it on your own, it can always be with him Tool Assisted Speedruns (TAS) to have the perfect speedrun.

If you want to make your application in the game that you know that you are good, or you just want to be informed about the event, here is its page, where you can join its channel Discord and be more informed.

We can’t wait for December 10 to kick off this event via Twitch (you have 30 seconds). But the truth is that if you got here, you should have had about 10 seconds left, congratulations, you speedrun the note.

