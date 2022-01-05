The great advantage of traditional controls is that its autonomy is practically unlimitedIt only limits their useful life which is usually a few years and if you take care of them they can be perfect after 5 or 6 years. East PowerA controller for Xbox It is of this type of command, it has a striking design that you will surely like, in addition to having some interesting features that we will talk about below, this command can be obtained at Amazon for 27 euros.

This mandor has a cable with a length of 3 metersso you’ll be away from the screen which is great for you to avoid eye strain. As it is a wired remote control, the lag is practically imperceptible, on the other hand, some wireless controllers have a lag in response time that is noticeable. You do not need to pair it via bluetooth or Wi-Fi, simply by connecting it to the console you can use it.

With this remote you can assign actions to the buttons that are located on the back of it, you can keep your thumbs on the analog, making your game improve. It is not necessary that you use an application for the remote to work, as we said, it is only to connect and that’s it, to assign the buttons you must press and hold the programming button for two seconds and select the button you want to assign.

After this you must choose AGR or AGL to finish this process of assigning actions to each button. This PowerA controller is officially licensed by Xbox so you can use it on Xbox Series X and Series SYou can also use it with the Xbox One if it is the console you have at home. The company has more than 20 years of experience in the sector and they have earned a good reputation for the quality of their products and this was not going to be the exception.

Last updated on 2021-08-23. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It also has the share button so that you can precisely share images or video clips of the titles you are playing, surely you have come across many of these in-game videos on social networks like Twitter. The controller is also ergonomically designed with two analog controls and anti-friction rings so that the levers can be moved in multiple directions quickly and without complications.

You will also find LED indicators for button assignment of which we discussed earlier, and you can also mute the chat if you wish, sometimes it is better to concentrate on the game than to communicate with the team. Has dual vibration motors for a better experience plus a 3.5mm headphone jack, for 27 euros this remote is a bargain.

