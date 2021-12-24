Tom Holland shows his acrobatic skills in behind-the-scenes videos of Spider-Man: No Way Home circulating on social media.

Some of the reasons for casting Tom Holland as the Peter Parker of the MCU were his past as a dancer and his talents as an acrobat athlete. In interviews with the cast, directors and other production teams who work with the British actor, the recognition of these skills is a comment that is heard over and over again. Recently, some behind-the-scenes videos have been circulating online showing Tom Holland doing his own stunts.

But that’s not all, in the clips you can also see that Zendaya and the rest of the actors also do a lot of their part to achieve the magic of Spider-Man: No Way Home:

🚨[NUEVO BTS] #TomHolland doing his own stunts on the set of #SpiderManNoWayHome Y #BenedictCumberbatch

applauding him like a proud father is the best thing you'll see today

Although the actor’s athletic abilities have been known since he entered the MCU, it never ceases to amaze us that, in most cases, the actor uses his stuntmen only as trainers. This was demonstrated by Tom Holland for at least five years in another behind-the-scenes video.

After watching these videos, do you agree that this is the Amazing Tom Holland?

