The actress who plays Scarlet Witch in Marvel Studios, Elizabeth Olsen, has faced a paparazzi in the middle of the street. We show you the video and we tell you what happened!

Elizabeth olsen you are living one of the sweetest moments of your professional career. The series of Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision) He showed all the talent that he has inside and the great things that he could do as Wanda maximoff in Marvel studios. Soon we will see her again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And we are looking forward to it!

On the other hand, the actress is going to premiere soon in HBO Max an interesting crime drama, so his schedule is full and his work does not run any kind of commitment. However, despite the followers she has and defends her, and all the affection that they convey to her, you don’t always have the body to put up with the nonsense of others. And that’s what happened.

This is how the actress replied to a paparazzi photographer who decided to despise her sisters for free

The Hollywood star was “assaulted” by a paparazzi and he took advantage of the attitude to praise Elizabeth Olsen, while criticizing her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. «How can it be that you are so much nicer than your sisters?Asked the paparazzi.

Check out the video of how the actress reacted at that moment!

“How come you’re so much nicer than your sisters?” “You guys have been bothering them their whole lives” Elizabeth olsen knows how to clear a bitch pic.twitter.com/6F5a968CSe – alias (@itsjustanotherx) January 3, 2022

«You have been bothering them their whole life«, Said the interpreter of Scarlet Witch, replying to him. And, from a very young age, the Olsen sisters have been the focus of photographers, journalists, fame, opulence, controversy and scandal. It is normal that the actress of the Marvel Universe jump when played, especially in a way as free as this.